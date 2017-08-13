Sri Lanka vs India 2017, 3rd Test: Day 2, 5 talking points

India dominate on day two and Sri Lanka find themselves in a familiar pit.

India are on top after a dominant performance on day 2

If India hadn’t already proved dominance over Sri Lanka on this tour, they certainly did that on the second day of the third and final Test match of the series.

Carrying on from his overnight score of 1, India’s new star Hardik Pandya smashed a brilliant hundred (108 off 96 balls), breaking numerous records on his way.

India lost the wicket of Wriddhiman Saha very early in the morning but, supported ably by Kuldeep Yadav, Pandya took India’s total to 487.

However, the hosts repeated their sorry performance with the bat, getting bowled out for a mere 135 runs in their first innings. Mohammed Shami was breathing fire in his first spell and dismissed both the openers very cheaply. The quickie bowled with great aggression and got the bowl to swing both ways.

The skipper, Dinesh Chandimal stopped the rampage with a patient innings (48 off 87 balls) but the hosts lost their way completely after he departed. Kuldeep Yadav was impressive yet again with his variations and helped himself with a four-for.

India, as expected, forced the hosts to follow on. But the horrid story of Sri Lanka’s batting continued as Upul Tharanga dragged one onto his stumps off Umesh Yadav’s bowling. After facing 13 challenging overs, the home side ended their day with 19 runs with the loss of one wicket.

This game looks headed only one way and if there is no miracle in store, this match could be over very soon.

Here are five talking points of today’s play.

#5 Lakshan Sandakan’s first five-for in Tests

Lakshan Sandakan was impressive yet again

Though there are plenty of problems for Sri Lanka with the bat, their bowling star, Lakshan Sandakan’s performance must be heart-warming. The youngster was probably the only one who looked to bother the Indian batsmen with his guile.

The wrist-spinner picked up a brilliant five-for. He finished with his career best figures in Tests, 132-5 in 35.3 overs.

The youngster, like India’s Kuldeep Yadav, troubled Indian batsmen with his wrong-un and helped Sri Lanka in dismissing India for less than 500 runs.