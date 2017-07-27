Sri Lanka vs India 2017: 5 highest individual scores in Tests

A trip down the memory lane recalling the best innings registered by batsmen whenever both the nations locked horns

India and Sri Lanka have always had shared a grueling Test rivalry. Ever since the first encounter between the nations in 1982, the countries have played each other in a total of 38 Tests, with 17 of them held in India, and the remaining 21 in Sri Lanka.

India leads the tally with 10 wins while the Lankans have a total of 7 wins. The remaining 15 matches have ended in a draw.

Both nations have produced some of the brilliant batsmen of their generation, and many of them have registered some scintillating knocks in the Tests India and Sri Lanka has locked horns in.

In this article, we recap the five highest individual scores registered by batsmen over the years:

Sanath Jayasuriya (340)

The flamboyant former Sri Lankan opener Sanath Jayasuriya was amongst a class of batsmen who impressed fans with their free-flowing style of batting. A wonderful stroke-maker, Jayasuriya was adept against pace and spin alike and had a special ability to put the opposition under severe pressure with his imperative strokeplay.

Known for decimating any bowling attack in the world, the left-hander seemed to have an added affinity for Indian bowlers.

Jayasuriya has an incredible track record against Indian bowling, scoring 938 runs in 10 Tests with an impeccable average of 93.8. His record of the highest individual score of 340 serves as testament to that.

1997 saw the first Test of India’s tour of Sri Lanka. The Men in Blue played the guests at the renowned Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. India had posted 537/8 in the first innings and reduced Sri Lanka to 39/1 at the end of Day 2.

A few more wickets in the first session the next day would have set the course for a win. But what followed next can only be described as an inhumane onslaught.

Jayasuriya, partnered with Roshan Mahanama, batted for the next two days posting a 576 run partnership until Mahanama was trapped LBW by Anil Kumble on day 5.

In the process, Jayasuriya registered his highest individual score against India, a mammoth 340 off 578 balls.