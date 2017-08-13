Sri Lanka vs India 2017: Probable Indian ODI squad

Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah look set to return, but who else will miss out?

@srihari_93 by Srihari Top 5 / Top 10 13 Aug 2017, 01:10 IST

The two veterans will be under the spotlight once again if they are selected

India have been utterly dominant so far in the Test series against Sri Lanka and will be looking to carry that forward into the ODI series as well. While the Indian ODI squad is largely settled, there are a couple of changes expected from the one that travelled to West Indies.

Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah, who were both rested for the West Indies tour, look set to return which means a couple of players from that series will miss out.

With the announcement of the squad just around the corner, here are the probable players that will make it to the 15-man squad.

Openers

Ajinkya Rahane

Ajinkya Rahane may not have got much of an opportunity in the Champions Trophy but in the West Indies series, courtesy of his incredible performances, he ensured that he will be the first-choice backup opener for India in ODIs. Four consecutive fifty-plus scores that included a hundred in the five-match ODI series against West Indies will certainly be enough to cement his place in the ODI squad for the Sri Lanka series, at the least.

Shikhar Dhawan

The ICC Champions Trophy 2017 seemed to have come at the perfect time for Shikhar Dhawan as he has simply taken apart every bowling attack, irrespective of the format, since then. After finishing as the tournament's leading run-scorer, the 31-year-old continued his good form against West Indies, where he scored back-to-back fifties to start the ODI series.

Although his form tailed off after that, he just scored two centuries in three Tests in the ongoing Test series against Sri Lanka and will be looking to carry his good form into the ODIs and T20Is.

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma was rested for the limited-overs series against West Indies but looks set to return to the side for the series against Sri Lanka. He will look to continue the good form that has seen him average in excess of 50 in every year since he became an opener, in 2013. With the likes of Ajinkya Rahane and KL Rahul knocking on the door, Rohit will look to score big to cement his place in the side.