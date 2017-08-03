I've never chased numbers, says KL Rahul after scoring another half century

Rahul scored 57 on his comeback to the side after four months.

After missing out in the playing XI for the first Test against Sri Lanka which was held at Galle, Indian opener KL Rahul finally made a return to the side for the 2nd Test which begun today in Colombo.

Making a return to the sport after a gap of over four months, Rahul did not take long to get back his touch. He looked promising right from the very beginning and took on the Sri Lankan bowlers with ease.

He scored a brisk half-century and put on a couple of decent partnerships with Shikhar Dhawan and Cheteshwar Pujara before he was dismissed in disappointing fashion, run-out by Dinesh Chandimal.

Rahul, who suffered a shoulder injury during the end of Australia's tour to India in March missed out on playing in the IPL and Champions Trophy as well.

He caught up with the media after the first day's play of the second Test and revealed that he never lost any motivation and his teammates constant support kept him going through his rehabilitation.

“It makes a massive difference, it gives me so much confidence. Not just now but even after the surgery, the support staff, the coaches, the boys were constantly messaging me and saying ‘Whenever you are ready, get ready sooner, the team misses you’. Small things like that make a lot of difference when you are injured and you are down. That kept me motivated, that woke me up each morning to go to physiotherapy and do my boring rehab," said Rahul about his comeback from injury.

"It gives you confidence that the team is backing you, the team trusts you, is waiting for you to come back and that makes a big difference; I come back with lot more confidence. I can walk into the team with ease in my head. There is no pressure of me losing my position, which is great. The captain and coaches have always given me that support which has played a big role in my small career so far,” he continued.

By scoring 57, Rahul scored his 6th consecutive half century and joined Rahul Dravid and Gundappa Vishwanath in the process.

However, a big score has eluded him for a long time now as he has not been able to cross the century mark for many months now.

However, Rahul was unperturbed and revealed that he never really gave too much importance to numbers.

“I’ve never chased numbers, firstly,” he emphasised.

“My job as an opening batsman is to give the team a good start, lay a solid foundation and I think I’ve done that so far. Disappointing that I have not been able to convert that, but I think that will keep me more hungry," he concluded.

Rahul's knock certainly helped India's case but it was Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane's centuries which helped India end the day on top with 344 runs on the board for the loss of three wickets.

Rahul would look to continue his fine run of form in the upcoming Tests and ODIs and cement his place in the side.