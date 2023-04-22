Sri Lanka vs Ireland, 2nd Test: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

The second and final Test of the series between Sri Lanka and Ireland begins on Monday (April 24) at the Galle International Stadium. Sri Lanka won the first Test comprehensively to lead the series 1-0.

Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat first in the first Test. Centuries from Dimuth Karunaratne (179), Kusal Mendis (140) and Dinesh Chandimal (102*) helped the hosts put up mammoth 591-6 before declaring their innings. Curtis Campher took two wickets. Ireland faltered in their first innings, as they got bundled out for 143. Prabath Jayasuriya spun a web around the visitors, picking up seven wickets.

Sri Lanka enforced the follow-on after gaining a first-innings lead of 448. Harry Tector top-scored with 42, but Ireland got knocked over for 168 to lose by an innings and 280 runs. Ramesh Mendis bowled beautifully for the Lankans, grabbing four wickets, while Jayasuriya chipped in with three.

It was a solid all-round effort from the hosts to win the first Test. They will now look to repeat the same performance in the second. Ireland will need to show composure and temperament against the Lankan spinners to level the series.

Sri Lanka vs Ireland Match Details

Match: Sri Lanka vs Ireland, 2nd Test, Ireland tour of Sri Lanka 2023

Date and Time: April 24, Monday, to April 28, Friday, 2023; 10:00 am IST

Venue: Galle International Stadium, Galle

Sri Lanka vs Ireland Pitch Report

The pitch at the Galle International Stadium assists spinners. The ball grips off the surface, and spinners enjoying bowling here. Batting won’t be easy, so batters need to be patient.

Sri Lanka vs Ireland Weather Forecast

The temperature on the opening day is expected to be hover between 26 to 32 degrees Celsius. Rain is predicted on the third and fourth days.

Sri Lanka vs Ireland Probable XIs

Sri Lanka

Don’t expect them to make any changes to their winning combination.

Probable XI

Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Nishan Madushka, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama (wk), Prabath Jayasuriya, Ramesh Mendis, Asitha Fernando, Vishwa Fernando

Ireland

Expect them to back their players and field the same XI, as it's the best side they can field on this tour.

Probable XI

James McCollum, Murray Commins, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Peter Moor, Lorcan Tucker (wk), George Dockrell, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Benjamin White

Sri Lanka vs Ireland Match Prediction

Sri Lanka were ruthless in the first Test to take the lead in the series. The visitors were comprehensively outplayed and will hope to put in a much-improved performance in the second Test. The Lankans start as the overwhelming favourites. Sri Lanka look a settled unit, so expect them to seal the series 2-0.

Prediction: Sri Lanka to win

Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV App

Poll : Kusal Mendis to hit a century? Yes No 0 votes