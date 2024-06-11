Sri Lanka vs Nepal, 2024 T20 World Cup: Probable playing 11s, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

Former champions Sri Lanka will lock horns with Nepal in a 2024 T20 World Cup match tonight (June 11) in Florida. The Islanders are on the verge of an early elimination, having suffered defeats against South Africa and Bangladesh in their first two games.

On the other side, even Nepal are winless in the competition. The Nepalese side started its campaign with a defeat against the Netherlands. They will aim to upset Sri Lanka today and bolster their chances of a top-2 finish in the Group D standings.

Before the Asian battle begins, a short preview for the Sri Lanka vs Nepal game in the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Sri Lanka vs Nepal, 2024 T20 World Cup match details

Match: Sri Lanka vs Nepal, Match 23, 2024 T20 World Cup

Venue: Central Broward Regional Park Stadium, Florida

Date and Time: June 12, 5am IST (June 11, 7.30pm Local Time)

Sri Lanka vs Nepal probable XIs

Sri Lanka

Kusal Mendis (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Kamindu Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga (c), Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana and Nuwan Thushara.

Nepal

Aasif Sheikh (wk), Kushal Bhurtel, Anil Sah, Rohit Paudel (c), Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulshan Jha, Sompal Kami, KC Karan, Sagar Dhakal and Abhinash Bohara.

Sri Lanka vs Nepal pitch report

A fresh pitch will be on offer in Florida for this game. This is the first match of the 2024 T20 World Cup happening at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium. Fans should watch the pre-match pitch report segment closely to get a good idea about the surface.

Sri Lanka vs Nepal weather forecast

There is a 95% chance of rain during the match hours in Lauderhill. The temperature will hover around 27 degrees Celsius, and the wind speed is expected to be around 14 km/h.

Sri Lanka vs Nepal live-streaming details

India: Disney+ Hotstar (Live streaming), Star Sports network (TV)

Sri Lanka: TV1, Sirasa, Shakti TV (TV) and Maharaja TV (Live streaming)

Nepal: Star Sports network and ICC.tv.

