Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, 1st Test: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Sri Lanka is all set to host Pakistan for a two-match Test series, which will be a part of the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23. The first Test will be played at the Galle International Stadium from July 16-20 while the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo will host the second Test from July 24-28.

Sri Lanka recently hosted Australia in a multi-format series, which included a two-match Test series. The Lankan side were outplayed in the first Test but they bounced back to win the final Test and draw the series level.

Dimuth Karunaratne will continue to lead the Lankan side. They were brilliant in the second Test, with the spinners stepping up for them. Experienced campaigner Dinesh Chandimal scored a fantastic double ton to set the tone for them. They will look to carry forward the winning momentum in the upcoming series against Pakistan.

Pakistan’s last Test series, meanwhile, was against Australia at home. The first two games of the series ended in a draw but the Australian side displayed a fantastic performance in the final game to win the series.

Pakistan have played a warm-up game against the Sri Lanka Cricket XI since arriving in the island nation. The warm-up match ended in a draw.

Babar Azam, Abdullah Shafique, and Agha Salman scored fifties for them. The bowlers bowled beautifully and will be eager to carry forward their form in the Test series against Sri Lanka. They will have to be on their toes while facing Sri Lanka on the Lankan shores.

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Match Details:

Match: Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, 1st Test, Pakistan tour of Sri Lanka, 2022

Date and Time: July 16 2022, Saturday, 10:00 AM IST

Venue: Galle International Stadium, Galle

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Pitch Report

The pitch at the Galle International Stadium is dry in nature. The spinners will continue to play a vital role while bowling on this surface as the ball tends to grip off the surface. The batters will have to be on their toes while batting on this surface. Once set, they can start playing their strokes freely.

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Weather Forecast

The temperature in Galle on the opening day of the Test is expected to hover between 26 and 30 degrees Celsius. The conditions will stay ideal for a game of cricket over the next five days.

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Probable XIs

Sri Lanka

Probable XI

Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Ramesh Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana/Jeffrey Vandersay, Prabath Jayasuriya, Kasun Rajitha

Pakistan

Probable XI

Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (c), Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Naseem Shah, Yasir Shah, Hasan Ali, Nauman Ali, Shaheen Afridi

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Match Prediction

Both sides will come out hard against each other to get an early lead in the series. Fans can expect an intense battle between the bat and the ball.

Sri Lanka will, however, be more confident of the two being the hosts and after having beaten Australia in their last Test.

Prediction: Sri Lanka to win this encounter.

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV App

