Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Prediction: Who will win today's Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match?

The last game of the Super 4 stage of the 2022 Asia Cup might have little consequence on the final, but it will give both Pakistan and Sri Lanka a chance to get some close looks against the team standing between each of them and the trophy.

With India and Afghanistan failing to put up points against both Sri Lanka and Pakistan, the two sides have penciled in their names in the final even before the first ball is bowled on Friday, September 9 at the Dubai International Stadium. In fact, the final date was set the moment Naseem Shah orchestrated a last-over heist against the spirited Afghans.

Given the context of the encounter, Pakistan and Sri Lanka might want to rest some of their key players. The Men in Green have had to contend with niggles in almost every game, with the sapping UAE heat causing quite a few tired legs. The Lankans, on the other hand, have come together decently as a unit and will want to keep their momentum going before attempting what once seemed impossible.

Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan and Sri Lanka look to iron out final kinks

Afghanistan v Sri Lanka- DP World Asia Cup

Sri Lanka's openers and lower-middle order have come up with meaningful contributions in the Asia Cup, but a few important players haven't quite found their rhythm yet. Charith Asalanka has had a miserable tournament and is walking a tightrope with respect to his place in the side, while Danushka Gunathilaka hasn't seemed as at home when not at the top of the order.

The bowling seems to be gelling well even though Wanindu Hasaranga hasn't been at his best. Dilshan Madushanka picked up three wickets in Sri Lanka's previous game, while captain Dasun Shanaka stepped up when his team needed him as a sixth bowling option. The Lankans may not have extra pace like Pakistan do, but they have a useful bunch of bowlers who have challenged the best in the business.

Pakistan, meanwhile, will be worried about the form of Babar Azam. The skipper has barely been able to buy a run at the Asia Cup, with his failures being papered over by Mohammad Rizwan's astonishing form. The middle order couldn't step up against Afghanistan, but Azam has managed to make the most of his all-rounders by promoting them up the order when needed.

Almost all players from both sides have contributed in the tournament, and even if a few are rested on Friday, an exciting contest should be in store. While Pakistan are still definitely the favorites to go through the Super 4 stage unbeaten due to their bowling attack and superior bench strength, Sri Lanka could push them to the limit.

Prediction: Pakistan to win the final Super 4 game of the Asia Cup

