Sri Lanka vs South Africa 2nd ODI: Preview, Probable XI, Form Guide, Pitch Conditions

South Africa v Sri Lanka 2nd ODI would be yet another ripping contest

It looks like all is not well for the Sri Lankan team at the moment. Their defeat at the hands of South Africa in the 1st ODI at Dambulla was, unfortunately, the home team's 26th loss in 35 games played over the past couple of years.

It's high time the hosts devise some necessary tactics that could help them get back to winning ways.

But, considering the fact that they would be competing against the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Faf du Plessis and Quinton de Kock in the remaining ODI contests, there's a diminishing possibility for them to emerge victorious in the upcoming games as well.

South Africa, on the other hand, will go all guns blazing in the 2nd ODI game as well. They seem to have found their lost momentum, and will probably give it whatever it takes to seal a thumping victory against the Sri Lankans.

Though Hashim Amla's performance has brought in few concerns for them, the presence of JP Duminy, Faf du Plessis, Kagiso Rabada and Tabraiz Shamsi still makes a victory highly possible for the visiting unit in the remaining contests.

South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI Details

Match Date- 1 August 2018, Wednesday

Match Time- 14:30 IST, 9:00 GMT, 14:30 LOCAL

Match Venue- Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium

Team News

Sri Lanka - Sri Lankan fast bowler Lahiru Kumara would be missing the 2nd ODI, owing to an injury sustained on his left hand during the practice sessions. There's a strong chance that Kasun Rajitha will replace Kumara in the playing XI.

South Africa - The Proteas might continue with the same team in 2nd ODI game as well, with Willem Mulder continuing his role as an all-rounder in the team.

Form Guide

South Africa: LWLLW ( With the recently completed match being placed at last)

Sri Lanka: LWWWL

Pitch conditions

The Dambulla pitch looks batting friendly with little or no chances for rain throughout the day.

Sri Lanka ODI Squad:

Angelo Mathews(c), Akila Dananjaya, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Prabath Jayasuriya, Shehan Jayasuriya, Lahiru Kumara, Suranga Lakmal, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Thisara Perera, Kasun Rajitha, Lakshan Sandakan, Dasun Shanaka, Upul Tharanga.

Sri Lanka Probable XI for the 2nd ODI: Upul Tharanga, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Niroshan Dickwella(wk), Angelo Mathews(c), Shehan Jayasuriya, Thisara Perera, Akila Dananjaya, Suranga Lakmal, Lakshan Sandakan, Kasun Ranjitha.

South Africa ODI Squad:

Faf du Plessis(c), Hashim Amla, Junior Dala, Quinton de Kock, JP Duminy, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klassen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Willem Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi.

South Africa Probable XI for the 2nd ODI: Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock(wk), Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis(c), David Miller, JP Duminy, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Willem Mulder.