Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe, 1st ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe will lock horns in the first ODI of the three-match series on Saturday, January 6, at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Notably, all three games of the forthcoming series will be played at the same venue.

After a disastrous outing at the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023 in India, the Lankan Lions would be hoping to get back in shape and improve their performances in the format. Meanwhile, Zimbabwe failed to make it past the ICC Men’s World Cup Qualifiers and hence would be looking to work as a unit, going forward, to earn the previously missed spot.

Zimbabwe recently faced Ireland in a three-match ODI series. While the first game couldn’t see a result, Ireland emerged victorious in the second and third ODIs to clinch the series 2-0. The last time Zimbabwe toured Sri Lanka, which was in January 2022, they ended up losing the series 2-1, having won the second ODI of the three-game series.

This will be Sri Lanka’s maiden outing, across formats, ever since the conclusion of their World Cup campaign. The Sri Lankan setup has witnessed a handful of changes of late. Kusal Mendis was named Sri Lanka’s ODI captain while also announcing new leaders in the other two formats. Zimbabwe will be led by Craig Ervine.

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Match Details

Match: Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe, 1st ODI, Zimbabwe tour of Sri Lanka

Date and Time: January 6, 2024, 2:30 PM IST

Venue: R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Head-to-Head

The two sides have squared off 62 times in the 50-over format. Sri Lanka have an edge over Zimbabwe as they dominate the head-to-head record by a huge margin of 47-12. On home soil, they have a 12-4 win-loss record against Zimbabwe. The two sides last met during the World Cup Qualifiers, where the Islanders won the game by nine wickets before bowling the hosts out for 165.

Matches Played: 62

Sri Lanka: 47

Zimbabwe: 12

No result: 3

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Pitch Report

While the pitch will support the batters throughout, the spinners will play a key role in the second half, as the surface wears out. Five out of the seven ODIs played at this venue have seen the team batting first win the game. Nevertheless, there’ll be an equal contest between the bat and the ball.

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Weather Report

The weather will remain cloudy at the start of the game, but light rains are expected in the evening, towards the second half. The temperature is likely to hover around 17-18 degrees Celsius.

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Probable XIs

Sri Lanka

Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis (c), Pathum Nissanka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Avishka Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Dasun Shanaka, Mahesh Theekshana.

Zimbabwe

Ryan Burl, Craig Ervine (c), Clive Madande, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Luke Jongwe, Sikandar Raza, Richard Ngarava, Milton Shumba, Blessing Muzarabani, Wellington Masakadza, Tony Monyunga.

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Match Prediction

Sri Lanka have been a dominant force against Zimbabwe, and with the upcoming series scheduled on their home soil, the islanders will surely have an advantage. Keeping in mind their recent performances against the Craig Ervine-led side, Sri Lanka are likely to win the contest.

Prediction: Sri Lanka to win the match.

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: SonyLiv and Fancode

