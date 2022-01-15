Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

Sri Lanka are set to host Zimbabwe for a three-match ODI series. The Pallekele International Cricket Stadium is set to host all three encounters, with the first match scheduled on January 16.

Sri Lanka are fresh from a good T20 World Cup campaign followed by an impressive Test series victory against the West Indies at home.

The emergence of wrist-spinner Maheesh Theekshana and the coming-off age of Dushmanta Chameera has galvanized the Sri Lankan bowling line-up.

Zimbabwe have their task cut-out for themselves. Beating the Sri Lankan side on turning tracks isn’t going to be an easy task. Experienced campaigners Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza and Craig Ervine will be key if Zimbabwe are to upset the hosts.

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe, 1st ODI Match Details

Match: Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe, 1st of 3 ODIs.

Date: January 16, 2022.

Time: 2:30 PM IST.

Venue: Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy.

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe, 1st ODI Pitch Report.

The surface at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium is a good cricketing surface. The pitch is expected to slow down a touch as the match progresses. Teams will look to win the toss and bat first on this surface.

The surface is expected to assist the spinners. The spinners will need to be accurate and provide timely breakthroughs for their team.

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe, 1st ODI Probable XIs

Sri Lanka

Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Dinesh Chandimal, Dasun Shanaka (c), Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Pradeep, Maheesh Theekshana, Praveen Jayawickrama.

Zimbabwe

Wesley Madhevere, Wellington Masakadza, Regis Chakabva (wk), Craig Ervine (c), Ryan Burl, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Luke Jongwe, Milton Shumba, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara.

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe, 1st ODI Match Prediction

The hosts will be eager to draw first blood and take an early lead in the series. Sri Lanka have quite a few match-winners amongst their ranks and will find themselves comfortable in home conditions.

Sri Lanka are favorites to finish on top in this encounter. However, Zimbabwe will be no push-overs and will put up a tough fight. A strong batting performance from the visitors could see Sri Lanka reeling in this encounter.

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe, 1st ODI TV and Live Streaming Details.

TV: Sony Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

