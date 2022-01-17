Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

Sri Lanka take on Zimbabwe in the second of three ODIs at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, on Tuesday, January 18.

The Lankans have drawn first blood in the series and have gone one up in the three-match series. Being favorites at home, they will look to build on this early lead and complete a series win in the second ODI.

Zimbabwe, although having ended up on the losing side, put up an impressive and admirable performance in the first ODI. They gave the hosts a run for their money in what was a high scoring encounter. The visitors will look to take the positives and bring the series back level in the second encounter.

In the first match, Zimbabwe won the toss and elected to bat first. They put up a massive 296-run total and put the hosts under pressure to chase a steep total. Sean Williams was the star with the bat in hand, scoring a 87-ball 100.

Regis Chakabva (81-ball 72) and Takudzwanashe Kaitano (50-ball 42) scored crucial runs for their side and helped them reach an above par score. Chamika Karunaratne was the star with the ball for the hosts, claiming figures of 3/69. Nuwan Pradeep and Jeffrey Vandersay claimed two wickets each ensuring that Zimbabwe didn’t reach an unattainable total.

Chasing a steep total, the hosts kept up with the required run-rate and remained on track to chase down the target for the majority of the chase. Pathum Nissanka (71-ball 75) and Dinesh Chandimal (91-ball 75) were the top-scorers for the hosts.

Charith Asalanka (68-ball 71) chipped in with crucial runs and ensured the hosts got over the line with five wickets to spare. Richard Ngarava was the star with the ball for the hosts, claiming figures of 3/56.

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe, 2nd ODI Match Details

Match: Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe, 2nd of 3 ODIs.

Date: 18th January 2022.

Time: 2:30 PM IST.

Venue: Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy.

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe, 2nd ODI Pitch Report.

The surface at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium is a good cricketing surface. The pitch is expected to slow down a touch as the match progresses. Teams will look to win the toss and bat first on this surface.

The surface is expected to assist the spinners. The spinners will need to be accurate and provide timely break-throughs for their team.

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe, 2nd ODI Weather Report.

Partly cloudy skies are expected to greet both sides at the venue. The temperature is expected to range between 20 and 29 degrees Celsius. No rain is expected throughout the day.

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe, 2nd ODI Probable XIs

Sri Lanka

The Islanders are off to a great start in the series. No changes are expected to be made to their XI.

Probable XI

Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kamindu Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka, Chamika Karunaratne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Maheesh Theekshana, Chamika Gunasekara, Nuwan Pradeep.

Zimbabwe

The visitors played some quality cricket but we’re unable to emerge victorious in the series-opener. No changes are expected in their XI.

Probable XI

Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Regis Chakabva (wk), Craig Ervine (c), Sean Williams, Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava.

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe, 2nd ODI Match Prediction.

Sri Lanka are off to a great start to the series and will look to build on that. Zimbabwe might not have got a favorable result in their first outing, but they have shown great character in tough conditions.

However, the Lankans, in home conditions, are a strong side and are favorites to finish on top in this encounter. The visitors will be expected to put up a great performance just like the first game.

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe, 2nd ODI TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: Sony Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Sony LIV.

