Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe: Wanidu Hasaranga takes a hat-trick on debut

Hasaranga joins Kagiso Rabada and Taijul Islam to do so.

What a start to his ODI career

Playing in his very first international match for the Sri Lankan cricket team, Pinnaduwage Wanidu Hasaranga De Silva created history by becoming the first Sri Lankan and third bowler overall to take a hat-trick on debut.

He joins South African sensation Kagiso Rabada and Bangladeshi Taijul Islam to do the same. While Rabada picked up his hat-trick agaisnt Bangladesh, Taijul did so against Zimbabwe in 2014.

Hasaranga also became the third-youngest bowler to pick up a hat-trick.

He bowled just 16 deliveries in the entire innings and cleaned up the tail by taking the three wickets in the 34th over of the match. His victims were Malcolm Waller, Donald Tiripano, and Tendai Chatara.

Here are how the deliveries panned out:

33.2



de Silva to Waller, OUT. He looped the ball outside off stump and Waller went for a big slog. The ball kept low and came on straight with the arm as it got a healthy inside-edge that took out the bails. His first international wicket.

33.3 de Silva to Tiripano, OUT. It was the wrong one from the leg spinner. He floated it up outside off stump and Tiripano came forward playing for the spin and he did not pick it up at all .The ball spun in to beat the inside edge and hit him on the pad. It was given straight away and the batsman didn't even bother reviewing. 33.4 de Silva to Chatara, OUT. This was another googly and the perfect delivery to a tailender. It pitched even wider outside off. Chatara stuck hsi bat out and did not move his feet at all. He was stapled to the crease as he poked at it and by doing so ended up leaving a daylight between bat and pad and the ball crashed into the stumps. Hasaranga's team-mates ran up to him and vigorously ruffled his hair.

After losing the first ODI to Zimbabwe, the Sri Lankan cricket team had to come up with something different to bounce back in the 2nd ODI being held at the Galle International Stadium in Sri Lanka.

They looked extremely determined right from the very beginning of the game and tore into Zimbabwe’s batting line-up by taking wickets at regular intervals. They weren’t able to tackle the Sri Lankan spinners as the pitch provided a lot of assistance to them as well. They were eventually bowled out for a meagre total of 155.

