Sri Lanka Women tour of Pakistan, 2022: Full schedule, match timings and squads

Sri Lanka and Pakistan will lock horns in six limited-overs games - three T20Is and three ODIs, starting from May 24, Tuesday. The Southend Club Cricket Stadium in Karachi will host all six white-ball games. All three ODIs are part of the ICC Women’s Championship.

Pakistan Women’s skipper Bismah Maroof said of the series:

“It is a great privilege for us to play the ICC Women’s Championship on our home soil and the side is very excited to welcome Sri Lanka.

“This edition provides us an opportunity to start fresh and make the most of the home advantage. I am sure the team will perform to their fullest potential and the Pakistan cricket fans, who have extended us great support, will get to see better and consistent results.”

Chamari Athapaththu, on the other hand, will be leading the Sri Lankan Women's team on this tour.

Sri Lanka Women tour of Pakistan, 2022: Full Schedule and Match Timings (All Times in IST)

May 24, Tuesday

Pakistan Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 1st T20I, 2:30 PM

May 26, Thursday

Pakistan Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 2nd T20I, 2:30 PM

May 28, Saturday

Pakistan Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 3rd T20I, 2:30 PM

June 1, Wednesday

Pakistan Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 1st ODI (ICC Championship Match), 10:00 AM

June 3, Friday

Pakistan Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 2nd ODI (ICC Championship Match), 10:00 AM

June 5, Sunday

Pakistan Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 3rd ODI (ICC Championship Match), 10:00 AM

Sri Lanka Women tour of Pakistan, 2022: Squads

Pakistan T20I Squad

Bismah Maroof (c), Aiman Anwer, Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Ayesha Naseem, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Gull Feroza (wk), Iram Javed, Kainat Imtiaz, Muneeba Ali (wk), Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadia Iqbal and Tuba Hassan.

Pakistan ODI Squad

Bismah Maroof (c), Aiman Anwer, Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Ghulam Fatima, Gull Feroza, Muneeba Ali (wk), Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Ameen, and Sidra Nawaz (wk).

Sri Lanka Squad T20I squad

Chamari Athapaththu (c), Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Imesha Dulani, Prasadani Weerakkody, Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Ama Kanchana, Achini Kulasuriya, Inoka Ranaweera, Udeshika Prabodhani, Sugandika Kumari, Sachini Nisansala, Oshadhi Ranasinghe, Anushka Sanjeewani

Sri Lanka ODI squad

Chamari Athapaththu (c), Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Imesha Dulani, Prasadani Weerakkody, Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Ama Kanchana, Achini Kulasuriya, Inoka Ranaweera, Udeshika Prabodhani, Sugandika Kumari, Sachini Nisansala, Oshadhi Ranasinghe, Anushka Sanjeewani

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava