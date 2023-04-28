Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women, 1st ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Sri Lanka Women will host Bangladesh Women in the first match of the three-match ODI series at the P Sara Oval in Colombo on Saturday, April 29.

Bangladesh Women recently squared off against New Zealand Women in a three-match ODI series. The Kiwis won the series 1-0, while the remaining two games ended with no result.

Bangladesh Women locked horns with Sri Lanka Cricket President XI Women. Batting first, the tourists were bowled out for 116 runs in 38.1 overs. Sultana Khatun top-scored with 32 runs.

In reply, the latter side were bowled out for 89 runs in 33.4 overs. Fathima Khatun picked up four wickets, while Nadia Akter and Disha Biswas picked up a couple of wickets apiece. Bangladesh Women won the match by 27 runs.

In contrast, Sri Lanka Women's last ODI series was against India Women, which they lost 3-0. They will look to put up a show against Bangladesh Women in the upcoming ODI series.

Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women Match Details

Match: Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women, Match 1, SL-W vs BAN-W three-match ODI series 2023

Date and Time: April 29, 2023, Saturday, 10:00 am IST

Venue: P Sara Oval, Colombo

Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women Pitch Report

The pitch at P Sara Oval is generally considered to be a good batting surface. However, they can offer some assistance to the bowlers as well, particularly the spinners.

The pitch tends to be slow and low, so it can be challenging for fast bowlers to extract a lot of bounce from the surface. The ball can also grip and turn for the spinners, making them a potent threat.

Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women Weather Forecast

The temperature in Colombo is likely to range between 32°C - 45°C. The humidity is expected to be 81% and the cloud cover would be 76%, hinting at the chance of rain.

Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women Probable XIs

Sri Lanka Women

Chamari Athapaththu (C), Harshitha Samarawickrama, Hasini Perera, Prasadani Weerakkody (WK), Nilakshi de Silva, Sathya Sandeepani, Inoka Ranaweera, Kavisha Dilhari, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Udeshika Prabodhani, Tharika Sewwandi.

Bangladesh Women

Murshida Khatun, Shamima Sultana, Nigar Sultana ©, Sobhana Mostary, Fargana Hoque, Ritu Moni, Fahima Khatun, Nahida Akter, Sultana Khatun, Jahanara Alam, Lata Mandal.

Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women Match Prediction

Both teams look evenly matched on paper and one can expect a close contest between the two sides. However, looking at recent form and the team composition, Bangladesh Women might hold a slight edge over Sri Lanka Women, particularly in the first match of the series.

Prediction: Bangladesh Women to win the first ODI and take a 1-0 lead in the series.

Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women Live Streaming Details and Channels List

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A

