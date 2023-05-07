Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women, 3rd ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

The third ODI between Sri Lanka Women and Bangladesh Women is scheduled to take place on Sunday, May 7. The match will take place at the Singhalese Sports Club Cricket Ground in Colombo.

In the second ODI between Sri Lanka Women and Bangladesh Women, Sri Lanka Women won the toss and chose to bat first. They put up a respectable total of 186 runs on the board, losing 5 wickets in 30 overs. The team owed their score to the excellent performance of Chamari Athapaththu, who scored 64 runs, and Harshitha Samarawickrama, who contributed 45 runs.

The Bangladesh Women's team put in a decent bowling performance with Sultana Khatun, Nahida Akter, and Ritu Moni managing to take a wicket each. However, in the second innings, the Bangladesh Women's team struggled to chase down the target set by their opponents. They lost all their batters for just 128 runs. Captain Nigar Sultana was the top scorer for her team with 37 runs.

The Sri Lanka Women's team put in an exceptional bowling performance, with Oshadi Ranasinghe leading the way with a five-wicket haul. Although Kavisha Dilhari couldn't manage to get a wicket, the rest of the bowlers took one wicket each, ensuring a comprehensive victory for their team.

Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women Match Details

Match: Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women, 3rd ODI, SL-W vs BD-W

Date and Time: May 7, 2023, Sunday, 10:00 am IST

Venue: SSC, Colombo

Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women Pitch Report

SSC Ground is known to provide a good balance between bat and ball, with some assistance for both seamers and spinners. The pitch tends to be on the slower side, with some turns for the spinners as the game progresses.

Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women Weather Forecast

According to the weather forecast, it is expected to be around 30°C in Colombo during the day of the game between Sri Lanka Women and Bangladesh Women. As the day progresses, it is likely to get warmer at the venue.

Moreover, the forecast also predicts mostly cloudy skies with possible showers, which could further impact the gameplay and conditions of the outfield.

Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women Probable XIs

Sri Lanka Women

Chamari Athapaththu (C), Harshitha Samarawickrama, Vishmi Gunaratne, Imesha Dulani, Prasadani Weerakkody (WK), Nilakshi de Silva, Inoka Ranaweera, Kavisha Dilhari, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Udeshika Prabodhani, Kawiya Kavindi.

Bangladesh Women

Fatima Khatun, Shamima Sultana, Nigar Sultana ©, Sobhana Mostary, Fargana Hoque, Ritu Moni, Nahida Akter, Murshida Khatun, Jahanara Alam, Lata Mandal, Sultana Khan.

Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women Match Prediction

Based on their profiles, both teams seem to have similar abilities and close competition can be expected. However, upon analyzing their recent performances and team compositions, it seems that Bangladesh Women may have a slight edge over Sri Lanka Women, particularly after their loss in the second ODI.

Prediction: Bangladesh Women to win the last ODI and level the series 1-1.

Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women Live Streaming Details and Channels List

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

