Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women, 3rd T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

The third and final T20I between Sri Lanka Women and Bangladesh Women is scheduled for Friday, May 12, at the Singhalese Sports Club Cricket Ground. The match will commence at 1:00 pm IST.

The series between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh is level at the moment, with both teams recording one win each. In the last T20I, Sri Lanka's Chamari Athapaththu led the batting charge while chasing a target of 100.

She scored 33 runs with able support from Harshitha Samarawickrama who notched up 29 to lead the team to a win by seven wickets with nine balls to spare. Despite Fahima Khatun's two-wicket burst, the Bangladesh bowlers struggled, managing only three wickets as a team.

Earlier in the day, Bangladesh's batting also endured an off day as no player surpassed 18 runs. They could put just 100 on the board before being bowled out in 18.3 overs.

Sri Lankan bowlers Inoka Ranaveera, Kavisha Dilhari, and Sugandika Kumari performed exceptionally, with the trio bagging two wickets apiece.

Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women Match Details

Match: Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women, 3rd T20I.

Date and Time: May 12, 2023, Friday; 1:00 pm IST.

Venue: SSC, Colombo.

Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women Pitch Report

The Singhalese Sports Club Cricket Ground (SSC Ground) is famed for providing a harmonious balance between bat and ball. Both pacers and spinners should get some level of purchase, though the pitch predominantly favors slower bowlers.

The surface often reveals increased spin as the game unfolds, making it a captivating contest for spin aficionados. The batters, meanwhile, will need to be astute in their reading of the turn to score runs even if they negotiate the pacers well early on.

Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women Weather Forecast

During the match, the weather is expected to be 31° C with a mix of conditions. There might be a couple of morning thunderstorms in the vicinity, followed by a breeze picking up in the afternoon. There is a possibility of isolated thunderstorms occurring during the match.

Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women Probable XIs

Sri Lanka Women: Chamari Athapaththu (C), Harshitha Samarawickrama, Vishmi Gunaratne, Imesha Dulani, Prasadani Weerakkody (WK), Nilakshi de Silva, Inoka Ranaweera, Kavisha Dilhari, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Udeshika Prabodhani, Kawiya Kavindi.

Bangladesh Women: Fatima Khatun, Shamima Sultana, Nigar Sultana ©, Sobhana Mostary, Fargana Hoque, Ritu Moni, Nahida Akter, Murshida Khatun, Jahanara Alam, Lata Mandal, Sultana Khan.

Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women Match Prediction

Sri Lanka won the ODI series 1-0, while the T20I series is currently level at 1-1. Bangladesh will be determined to emerge victorious in the final match to clinch the series and end the tour on a high.

The visitors will be keen to put up a strong performance and we are backing them to pick up a victory and the T20I series title.

Prediction: Bangladesh to win this game and the series 2-1.

Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women Live Streaming Details and Channels List

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: Fancode.

