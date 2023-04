Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women Series 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

Sri Lanka Women will host Bangladesh Women in a three-match ODI series with as many T20I games at home. Nigar Sultana will lead the Bangladesh Women, while Chamari Athapaththu will captain the hosts.

The ODI series will be played at the P Sara Oval in Colombo, while the Sinhalese Sports Club Cricket Ground will host the T20I series between the two sides.

Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women Series 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Saturday, April 29

1st ODI - Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women, 10:00 AM

Tuesday, May 2

2nd ODI - Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women, 9:30 AM

Thursday, May 4

3rd ODI - Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women, 9:30 AM

Tuesday, May 9

1st T20I - Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women, 10:00 AM

Thursday, May 11

2nd T20I - Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women, 10:00 AM

Friday, May 12

3rd T20I - Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women, 1:00 PM

Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women Series 2023: TV Telecast & Live Streaming Details

There is no update yet on the telecast and live streaming rights for the Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women ODI & T20I Series 2023 in India.

Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women Series 2023: Full Squads

Bangladesh Women ODI & T20I Squad

New Zealand v Bangladesh - 1st ODI

Fargana Hoque, Murshida Khatun, Sobhana Mostary, Lata Mondal, Ritu Moni, Shorna Akter, Sultana Khatun, Nigar Sultana(c)&(Wk), Shamima Sultana(Wk), Disha Biswas, Fahima Khatun, Fariha Trisna, Jahanara Alam, Nahida Akter, Rabeya Khan, Sanjida Akter.

Sri Lanka Women ODI & T20I Squad

South Africa v Sri Lanka - ICC Women's T20 World Cup South Africa 2023

Hansima Karunaratne, Harshitha Madavi, Hasini Perera, Imesha Dulani, Nilakshi de Silva, Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Kavisha Dilhari, Kawya Kavindi, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Rashmi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani (Wk), Kaushani Nuthyangana (Wk), Prasadani Weerakkody (Wk), Inoka Ranaweera, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Malsha Shehani, Sathya Sandeepani, Sugandika Kumari, Tharika Sewwandi, Udeshika Prabodhani.

