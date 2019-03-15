×
Sri Lanka Women vs England Women, 1st ODI- Preview, Venue Stats & Predicted XI

Rishabh Singh Rawat
ANALYST
Preview
36   //    15 Mar 2019, 18:06 IST

Lauren Winfield scored 80 runs in the practice match
Lauren Winfield scored 80 runs in the practice match

Sri Lankan women's team is ready to host the English women's side for three ODIs and three T20Is which is scheduled to begin from 16th March to 28th March. The opening game of this tour is set to be played tomorrow at Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium.

All the three ODIs will be played under the ICC Championship which is used to determine qualification for the Women’s Cricket World Cup.

Sri Lanka is coming back after a terrible South African tour, where a superior opponent battered them. In this home series, the Lankan Women will try to make the most out of their home conditions.

The hosts have an uphill task ahead of them when they collide with an in-form side. Having lost the practice match, Sri Lanka would be hoping to land a counterpunch heading into the opening one-dayers.

With some seasoned campaigners like Hansima Karunaratne, Sugandika Kumari and Inoshi Priyadarshani in their ranks, the sub-continent side will look to draw first blood in this ODI series.

After thrashing Indian team in the T20I series on their territory, England Women team must be beaming with confidence. The visitors will try to keep their winning juggernaut rolling against Sri Lanka in this ICC Championship series.

England hammered the Sri Lankan emerging team in the practice match by 153 runs at the same venue where the next couple of games will be played.

Heather Knight, England’s skipper, would be eyeing for another series win under her belt when they take on the tamed Sri Lankan side.

 

GAME DETAILS

Date: Saturday, 16th March 2019

Time: 09:50 AM IST

Venue: Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota

League: England Women tour of Sri Lanka

 

Ground Stats

Avg 1st Innings score: 245

Avg 2nd Innings score: 200

Highest Total: 368/4 (50 Ov) by SL vs PAK

Lowest Total: 112/10 (33.1 Ov) by Ken vs PAK

Highest Chased: 312/2 (47.2 Ov) by SL vs ZIM

Lowest Defended: 314/6 (50 Ov) by IND vs SL


Team News

 

Sri Lanka Women

  • H Karunaratne, S Kumari and Inoshi Priyadarshini have been recalled to join the squad.
  • While Tharika Sewwandi, Imalka Mendis and Umesha Thimashini have been left out who were a part of South African tour.

 

England Women

  • Sarah Taylor and Katherine Brunt are not the part of this ODI squad.
  • Georgia and Elwiss and Sophie Ecclestone have been sidelined due to their respective injuries.

 

Squads

 

Sri Lanka Women:  

Chamari Atapattu (c), Prasadani Weerakkody, Anushka Sanjeewani, Hansima Karunaratne, Hasini Perera, Sugandika Kumari, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Shashikala Siriwardena, Nilakshi De Silva, Inoshi Fernando, Kaveesha Dilhari, Achini Kulasuriya, Udeshika Probadhani, Inoka Ranaweera and Oshadi Ranasinghe.

England Women: 

Tammy Beaumont, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Sophia Dunkley, Amy Jones (wk), Heather Knight (c), Laura Marsh, Nat Sciver, Anya Shrubsole, Linsey Smith, Fran Wilson, Lauren Winfield, and Danni Wyatt

 

 

Probable Playing 11

 

Sri Lanka Women: Chamari Atapattu (c), Anushka Sanjeewani, Nilakshi De Silva, Shashikala Siriwardena, Inoka Ranaweera, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Kaveesha Dilhari, Udeshika Probadhani

England Women: Tammy Beaumont, Kate Cross, Amy Jones (wk), Heather Knight (c), Nat Sciver, Anya Shrubsole, Lauren Winfield, Freya Davies, Sophia Dunkley, Laura Marsh, Fran Wilson

