Sri Lanka Women vs India Women, 1st ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The first game of the ODI series between Sri Lanka Women and India Women will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele on July 1.

Both sides recently competed in a three-match T20I series. There were closely-fought games throughout the series and the Indian side managed to win the rubber 2-1. They won the first two games of the series but the Lankan side bounced back to finish the series on a high and avoid a whitewash.

Chamari Athapaththu will continue to lead the Lankan side in the ODI series. She was brilliant in the last game of the T20I series, scoring 80 and remaining unbeaten to guide her side across the line while chasing 139.

She will look to carry forward her form in the ODI series. Everyone has to step up for them if they are to get an early lead in the series.

The Indian side will be led by Harmanpreet Kaur. She was named the player of the T20I series for her all-round performance in all three games. She has been a vital cog in the Indian side and has been handed the ODI captainship after Mithali Raj hung her boots.

They have a solid squad and start as favorites ahead of the ODI series.

Sri Lanka Women vs India Women Match Details:

Match: Sri Lanka Women vs India Women, 1st ODI, India Women tour of Sri Lanka, 2022

Date and Time: July 1st, Friday, 2022, 10:00 AM IST

Venue: Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele

Sri Lanka Women vs India Women Pitch Report

The pitch at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium is a balanced track. The new ball comes nicely onto the bat and the batters can play their strokes freely. The spinners will come into play in the later stages of the game as the ball may grip off the surface.

Sri Lanka Women vs India Women Weather Forecast

The temperature in Pallekele on Friday is expected to range between 23 and 31 degrees Celsius. We might witness rain-interruptions during the course of the match as there is rain predicted on Friday.

Sri Lanka Women vs India Women Probable XIs

Sri Lanka Women

Probable XI

Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Harshitha Madavi, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Ama Kanchana, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Oshadi Ranasinghe, Sugandika Kumari, Malsha Shehani, Inoka Ranaweera

India Women

Probable XI

Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Sabbhineni Meghana, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakawad, Renuka Singh, Poonam Yadav

Sri Lanka Women vs India Women Match Prediction

Indian Women won the T20I series by a 2-1 margin. The hosts won the final game of the series and will look to carry their winning momentum into the ODI series. The Indian side will look to be at their best and get an early lead in the ODI series.

India have a good balance to their side and expect them to come out on top in the first ODI on Friday.

Prediction: India Women to win this encounter.

Sri Lanka Women vs India Women telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

