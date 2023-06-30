Sri Lanka Women vs New Zealand Women, 2nd ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

On Friday, June 30th, at 10 am IST, Sri Lanka women will clash against New Zealand women in the second ODI match of the New Zealand Women’s Tour of Sri Lanka 2023 at Galle International Stadium in Galle.

Sri Lanka Women knocked out New Zealand Women in the first ODI match by nine wickets. This victory marked Sri Lanka’s first maiden win over New Zealand in all formats of the game. Skipper Chamari Athapaththu was the top performer, scoring 108* in the first ODI of the ongoing three-match series.

On the other hand, New Zealand Women are no pushovers. With the likes of Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine, and Maddy Green, New Zealand Women have proved to be one of the strongest teams in this format of the game.

Sri Lanka Women vs New Zealand Women Match Details

Match: Sri Lanka Women vs New Zealand Women, 2nd ODI, 2023

Date and Time: June 30, Friday, 10:00 am IST

Venue: Galle International Stadium, Galle

Sri Lanka Women vs New Zealand Women Pitch Report

The Galle Cricket Stadium's pitch is evenly sized. The circumstances are favorable to spinners, but making middle-over batting challenging. Both teams will desire to start their innings at the plate in order to benefit from the fortunate circumstances. This venue’s first innings average is 217.

Sri Lanka Women vs New Zealand Women Weather Report

The temperature at Galle International Stadium, Galle is expected to hover between 12°C to 16°C. It is predicted to be partly cloudy, and sunny on Friday. However, the chance of rain is minimum at the venue.

Sri Lanka Women vs New Zealand Women Probable Xl

New Zealand Playing XI: Sophie Devine ©, Suzie Bates, Amelia Kerr, Maddy Green, Georgia Plimmer, Bernadine Bezuidenhout (wk), Leigh Kasperek, Lea Tahuhu, Hannah Rowe, Molly Penfold, and Fran Jonas

Sri Lanka Playing XI: Harshitha Samarawickrama, Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu (c & wk), Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Anushka Sanjeewani, Hasini Perera, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Inoka Ranaweera, Udeshika Prabodhani, and Sugandika Kumari.

Sri Lanka Women vs New Zealand Women Prediction

Having lost the first ODI, New Zealand Women will look for every possible chance to bounce back in the second ODI match on June 30.

Prediction: New Zealand Women to win the match

Sri Lanka Women vs New Zealand Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Star Sports, Disney, Hotstar

