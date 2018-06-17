Sri Lankan captain Dinesh Chandimal pleads 'not guilty' to ball tampering charges

Yesterday, a ball change controversy delayed the start of third day's play in second WI-SL Test.

Sri Lankan captain Dinesh Chandimal has pleaded not guilty to the ball-tampering charges levied during the ongoing second Test against West Indies in St Lucia.

The captain has denied the ICC charges which states that he was guilty of "changing the condition of the ball". He will now attend a hearing by match referee Javagal Srinath after the conclusion of the Test.

Earlier the ICC released a statement which clearly stated, "The officials laid the charge after television footage from the final session's play on Friday appeared to show the Sri Lanka captain taking sweets out from his left pocket and putting these in his mouth, before applying the artificial substance to the ball which the umpires viewed as an attempt to change its condition."

The hearing will also be attended by the on-field umpires Aleem Dar and Ian Gould as well as the third umpire Richard Kettleborough. Also, the Sri Lankan team management will be a part of the hearing in which the video evidence will be used.

Incidentally, the charges had been laid by on-field umpires Aleem Dar and Ian Gould, and third umpire Richard Kettleborough which constitute a breach under Article 2.2.9 of the ICC's code of conduct, which deals with altering the condition of the ball by "unfair" means.

What is article 22.9

Article 2.2.9 of the ICC's code of conduct 2.2.9 Changing the condition of the ball in breach of clause 41.3 of the ICC Standard Test Match, ODI and T20I Playing Conditions.

Any action(s) likely to alter the condition of the ball which were not specifically permitted under clause 41.3.2 may be regarded as 'unfair'. The following actions shall not be permitted (this list of actions is not exhaustive but included for illustrative purposes):

(a) deliberately throwing the ball into the ground for the purpose of roughening it up;

(b) applying any artificial substance to the ball; and applying any non-artificial substance for any purpose other than to polish the ball;

(c) lifting or otherwise interfering with any of the seams of the ball;

(d) scratching the surface of the ball with finger or thumb nails or any implement. The umpires shall use their judgement to apply the principle that actions taken to maintain or enhance the condition of the ball, provided no artificial substances are used, shall be permitted. Any actions taken with the purpose of damaging the condition of the ball or accelerating the deterioration of the condition of the ball shall not be permitted.