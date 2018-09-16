Sri Lankan women register a thrilling win over India in the third ODI

Indian eves lose the third One day international but win series

Sri Lankan women registered a thrilling three-wicket win over the Indian eves in the third ODI played at Katunayake on Sunday. On the back of hundred by captain Mithali Raj and useful contributions from Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma, Indian eves posted 253 for 5. Sri Lankan captain Atapattu played an important knock helping Sri Lanka to chase down the target despite losing wickets.

Sri Lankan captain Chamari Atapattu won the toss and decided to field first. India got off to a worse start losing the wicket of Jemimah Rodrigues on the second ball. Smriti Mandhana and Captain Mithali Raj showed positive intent scoring 45 runs in first 10 overs. Both of them continued to pile pressure on Sri Lankan bowlers with attacking stroke-play.

Smriti Mandhana reached her half-century off 58 balls. Soon after completing her 50, Mandhana was dismissed by Sri Lankan captain Atapattu for 51. Mandhana and Mithali added 102 runs for the second wicket. Captain Mithali reached her half-century off 76 balls. Harmanpreet Kaur and Mithali added 45 runs for third wicket. Harmanpreet Kaur scored 17 while Hemalatha made 6. Mithali continued to play well and reached his century off 126 balls while Deepti Sharma played a cameo knock scoring 38 off 44 balls. Deepti Sharma was dismissed in the last over. Jhulan Goswami came to the crease and smashed a six.

Captain Mithali Raj remained not out on 125 off 143 balls. Indian eves posted a competitive total of 253 for 5 in 50 overs. For Sri Lanka, Prabodhani, de Silva, Siriwardene, Atapattu and Dilhari picked one wicket each.

Chasing a target of 254 runs to win, the Sri Lankan openers Chamari Atapattu and Hasini Perera started steadily with 31 runs in first 10 overs. Both of them continued to put pressure on Indian bowlers with their stroke play. Sri Lankan captain Atapattu reached her half-century off 61 balls. Poonam Yadav got the breakthrough dismissing Perera for 45 runs. Both the openers added 101 runs in 23.1 overs.

Chamari Atapattu continued to play with positive intent reaching her century off 117 balls. Sanjeewani also played well by scoring 22 and added 55 runs for the second wicket. Jhulan Goswami picked the important of Sanjeewani. Captain Atapattu was dismissed scoring 115 off 133 balls. De Silva made a quick fire 15 off 9 balls.

Sri Lanka kept losing wickets but Dilhari and Weerakkody made sure that hosts won the match by three wickets with a ball to spare. For India, Mansi Joshi and Jhulan Goswami picked two wickets each while Poonam Yadav and Hemalatha took a wicket apiece.

Indian eves could not earn any points from the match but they won the series 2-1.