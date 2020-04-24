N Srinivasan helping BCCI recover ICC funds

N Srinivasan is going through political channels to help BCCI

Apart from sorting out the tax exemption of $23 million for hosting the 2016 World T20 Championship with the Indian government on behalf of the International Cricket Council (ICC), the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is also keen on bringing back the $175 million, as per the earlier resolution of the Big Three Formula, from the ICC.

Sportskeeda's sources say former BCCI boss N Srinivasan has spoken to a top minister in the Indian government regarding this issue. Srinivasan has reportedly sought the minister's assistance in bringing back the money from the ICC coffer through legal means.

The BCCI had lost the opportunity to raise its share from $393 million to $405 million because of the Committee of Administrators (CoA) resolution. There was a unanimous decision of the ICC board on the new revenue sharing formula - a departure from Srinivasan's Big Three theory.

All cricket boards are looking at BCCI

The BCCI had agreed to the formula back then as they didn’t have any other option, but the current situation is completely different. With the coronavirus pandemic striking terror across the world, the BCCI has become a force to reckon with again.

In a nutshell, the other cricket boards are looking towards India for generating revenue. If the IPL takes place some time this year, it would set the ball rolling for other cricket series to resume.

N Srinivasan is set to play a major role yet again

"The situation is getting reversed and Srinivasan putting pressure on the BCCI means that the battle for money is going to gain some momentum once again. All the boards are looking to BCCI and this is how it is going to be. The BCCI is going to call the shots," a source said.

There is a group in the BCCI that believes getting the Big Three money is going to be a tedious exercise. But the meeting between Srinivasan and the union minister could go a long way towards easing the matter.

"Let's see how things pan out," the source added.