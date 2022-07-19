SS vs CSG Prediction: Who will win today’s TNPL match?

﻿Salem Spartans (SS) will take on the Chepauk Super Gillies (CSG) in the 22nd match of Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2022. The action shifts to Salem, where the SCF Cricket Ground will host this contest.

Salem Spartans are languishing at the bottom of the table. Nothing has gone right for them so far as they have lost all four of their games. They lost to the IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans in their previous fixture.

Bowling first, the Spartans did a fine job of restricting the Tamizhans to 135 in their 20 overs. The batters then faltered in the chase as they never got going and were bundled out on 103 to lose the game by 32 runs.

Chepauk Super Gillies, on the other hand, are placed in fourth position with six points. They have played five games, winning three. They beat the Dindigul Dragons in their last game.

After being asked to bat first, the Dragons set a target of 139 for the Super Gillies. The Super Gillies’ batters then heavily contributed as they chased down the total with four balls to spare for a five-wicket victory.

TNPL 2022: Who will win today’s match?

A glimpse of the Salem Spartans' practice session (Image Courtesy: Flickr)

Salem Spartans have already been knocked out of the competition. Nothing went right for them since the start of the sixth edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League. They have two games left and will hope to finish on a high.

Chepauk Super Gillies, meanwhile, didn’t have best of starts to the competition, losing their first two games. They bounced back to win their next three games. They are back in the hunt for their title defense and will start as favorites against the Spartans today.

The Spartans will have to be at their absolute best to challenge the upbeat Super Gillies. Chepauk Super Gillies have the winning momentum behind them and are expected to carry it forward and beat the Spartans.

Prediction: Chepauk Super Gillies (CSG) to win today’s TNPL match.

