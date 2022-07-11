SS vs MP Prediction: Who will win today’s TNPL match?

Salem Spartans (SS) will square off against the Madurai Panthers (MP) in the 16th match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2022 at the SNR College Cricket Ground in Coimbatore.

Salem Spartans are languishing at the bottom of the table. They have played two games so far and lost both. They went down against the Nellai Royal Kings in their first game before succumbing to the Lyca Kovai Kings in their next fixture.

After being asked to bat first, the Spartans’ batters never got going as they finished their innings on 146/9. The bowlers tried hard, but only managed to pick up two wickets as the Kings chased down the total in the 17th over to win the game by eight wickets.

The Madurai Panthers, meanwhile, are having a good time so far in the competition. They currently sit in second position with six points to their name, having won three games out of four.

They convincingly beat the Dindigul Dragons in their last game to grab their third win of the competition. Bowling first, the Panthers restricted the Dragons to 122/9 in their 20 overs. It was an easy task for the Panthers as their batters contributed to help them get across the line in the 16th over with seven wickets in hand.

TNPL 2022: Who will win today’s match?

The Madurai Panthers in action (Image Courtesy: News18)

Nothing has gone right for the Salem Spartans in the competition so far. Their batters have failed to step up and contribute, leading to two losses. Now an uphill task awaits them as they face the Madurai Panthers in their next game.

The Panthers were outstanding in their match against the Dindigul Dragons and will be high on confidence. They will surely start as the favorites today.

The Spartans need to fire in unison if they are to challenge the Panthers in their next outing.

Arun Karthik of the Panthers has been in rich form with the bat and is contributing heavily at the top of the order. The Panthers have a good balance to their side as compared to the Spartans and will look to keep performing in a similar fashion to what they have done so far in the competition.

Prediction: Madurai Panthers (MP) to win today’s TNPL match.

