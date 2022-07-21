SS vs RTW Prediction: Who will win today’s TNPL match?

Salem Spartans (SS) will square off against the Ruby Trichy Warriors (RTW) in the 24th match of Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2022. The SCF Cricket Ground in Salem will host this exciting contest.

Salem Spartans are reeling at the bottom of the points table. They have played five games so far, losing them all. They suffered a heavy loss against the Cheupauk Super Gillies in their last game.

After being asked to bat first, the Spartans’ batters struggled as they only managed to score 113 in their 20 overs. The bowlers tried hard but could only pick up three wickets as the Super Gillies chased down the total in the 15th over.

Ruby Trichy Warriors, on the other hand, are also struggling in this year’s competition. They got off to a winning start but lost their way after that as they tasted defeat in their next two games. They lost to the table-toppers Nellai Royal Kings in their previous fixture.

The Warriors’ bowlers failed to make an impact as the Royal Kings posted a mammoth 236 on the board. Murali Vijay smashed a brilliant ton for the Warriors but it wasn’t enough as they finished on 170/7, losing the game by 66 runs.

TNPL 2022: Who will win today’s match?

Ruby Trichy Warriors Team Photo. (Image Courtesy: Cricket World)

The Salem Spartans were beaten by the defending champions in their last game. Their season has gone from bad to worse as they suffered their fifth loss in a row. The Spartans are yet to win a game and have already been knocked out of this year’s competition. They will be hoping to finish the tournament on a high as they have two games remaining.

Ruby Trichy Warriors have had a similar season, losing four of their five games. They have failed to fire in unison and have only two points to their name. It’s a must-win game for them and their bowlers will have to step up to keep their playoffs hopes alive.

With so much on the line, Ruby Trichy Warriors will be determined to put in an improved performance in their upcoming clash. They also look a stronger unit when compared to the Salem Spartans and are expected to come out on top on Thursday.

Prediction: Ruby Trichy Warriors (RTW) to win today's TNPL match.

