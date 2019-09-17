×
St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Trinbago Knight Riders: When and where to watch, telecast and live streaming details | Caribbean Premier League 2019

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Preview
24   //    17 Sep 2019, 20:52 IST

Trinbago Knight Riders v St Kitts Nevis Patriots - 2019 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL)
Trinbago Knight Riders v St Kitts Nevis Patriots - 2019 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL)


After defeating the St. Lucia Zouks in their previous match, Evin Lewis' St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots will battle the defending champions, Trinbago Knight Riders in match number 14 of the Caribbean Premier League 2019.

The Shahrukh Khan-owned franchise is yet to lose a match in this season having won all their 4 matches so far. On the other side, the Patriots have played 6 matches and have registered wins only in two of them. These two teams had locked horns in the opening match of CPL 2019 where the Knight Riders defeated the Patriots with ease.

The St. Kitts and Nevis based franchise will hope that their star opener, Evin Lewis comes to the party versus the Knight Riders and he receives support from Devon Thomas. Whereas, the Knight Riders will expect their opener Lendl Simmons to continue his fine form in this season.

New Zealand's all-rounder, James Neesham has surprised everyone with his performances for the Knight Riders in the bowling department. He will try to scalp as many wickets as he can in the next match while from the Patriots' bowling attack, Rayad Emrit will be the player to watch out for.



On that note, let us have a look at all the telecast details of this match.

St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Trinbago Knight Riders, Venue, Date and Start Time

Venue: Warner Park, St. Kitts

Date: 17th September 2019 (Tuesday)

Time: 5:00 pm (Local Time); 3:30 am IST on the 18th of September

How, When and Where to Watch?

Star Sports: India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Maldives and Nepal

Advertisement

Hotstar: Online streaming in India

Sky Sports: UK and Ireland

Ten Sports: Pakistan

Willow TV: United States

Sky Sport: New Zealand

CNC 3: Trinidad and Tobago

Digicel: Barbados

Squads

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots

 Carlos Brathwaite (C), Evin Lewis, Mohammad Hafeez, Sheldon Cottrell, Fabian Allen, Rayad Emrit, Isuru Udana, Devon Thomas (wk), Laurie Evans, Keron Cottoy, Usama Mir, Shamarh Brooks, Jeremiah Louis, Dominic Drakes, Akeem Jordan, Aaron Jones.

Trinbago Knight Riders

Kieron Pollard (C), Denesh Ramdin (wk), Lendl Simmons, Darren Bravo, Sunil Narine, James Neesham, Seekkuge Prasanna, Colin Munro, Akeal Hosein, Javon Searles, Mark Deyal, Anderson Phillip, Ali Khan, Amir Jangoo, Khary Pierre, Tion Webster, Mohammad Hasnain.



Caribbean Premier League 2019 Trinbago Knight Riders St Kitts and Nevis Patriots James Neesham Evin Lewis
Contact Us