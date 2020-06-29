St Lucia T10 Blast 2020: Johnson Charles announces dominating return to cricket with quickfire knock

Johnson Charles scored a quickfire 39 to lead his South Castries Lions side to a win in the St Lucia T10 Blast.

Johnson Charles is one of the only two West Indian national team cricketers apart from Daren Sammy in the tournament.

Johnson Charles in action for Barbados Tridents in the CPL

West Indies star cricketer Johnson Charles announced his return to cricket with a quickfire 21-ball 39 for the South Castries Lions in the ongoing St Lucia T10 Blast.

The dashing opener opened the innings for the Lions in his first outing post the break due to the coronavirus pandemic and made quite an impact at the top of the order.

Although Johnson Charles started slow and was finding it hard to middle the ball in the first overs, the dominating opener found his bearings in the second over. Johnson Charles tore into the bowling of Lennice Modeste and picked up three boundaries in the second over.

In the third over of the innings, Johnson Charles hammered a length ball from his opposite number Murgaran Shoulette into the stands, coincidentally named after the former. Just as Johnson Charles started to swing at everything that came at him, he was given a reprive in the third over when the man at short third man put down a dolly, much to the dismay of bowler Christian Ange.

As if adding insult to injury, Johnson Charles slapped the very next ball to the backward square leg fence which saw the Lions race away to 44/0 from four overs.

Just as it looked like Johnson Charles was due for a big score, he soon holed out to long on in the fifth over after a dominating 21-ball 39 run knock laced with seven fours and one six.

Johnson Charles is yet to feature in the IPL

Despite making a name for himself as a dangerous opener in the limited overs formats for West Indies, Johnson Charles is yet to land himself an IPL contract.

The 31-year-old opener has essayed quite a few blazing knocks in the Caribbean Premier League, Pakistan Super League among other competitions, and he could be in for a contract with one of the IPL franchises in the near future.