St Lucia T10 Blast 2021: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

After successfully hosting the inaugural edition of the St Lucia T10 Blast last year, the St Lucia Cricket Association has announced the second season with two new teams. A total of 12 teams will take part in the upcoming edition of the St Lucia T10 Blast.

The teams for St Lucia T10 Blast 2021 are South Castries Lions, Mon Repos Stars, Central Castries Mindoo Heritage, Gros Islet Cannon Blasters, Mabouya Valley Constrictors, Choiseul Coal Pots, Vieux Fort South Sunrisers, Vieux Fort North Raiders, Babonneau Leatherbacks, Soufriere Sulphur City Stars, Laborie Bay Royals and Micoud Eagles.

South Castries are the defending St Lucia T10 Blast champions. They won the last edition by defeating Mon Repos in the final. The team will be led by former West Indies batsman Johnson Charles, who amassed 310 runs in St Lucia T10 Blast 2020.

The tournament starts on the 30th of April and will end on the 15th of May. Daren Sammy Cricket Ground will host all matches of St Lucia T10 Blast behind closed doors.

St Lucia T10 Blast 2021: Match Timings & Schedule (All Times in IST)

Here is the complete schedule for St Lucia T10 Blast 2021. While only one match is scheduled on the opening day of the tournament, the rest of St Lucia T10 Blast 2021 has a couple of matches scheduled every day.

The knockout stages of St Lucia T10 Blast 2021 will start on May 13.

April 30, Friday

Soufriere Sulphur City Stars vs Vieux Fort South Sunrisers, 10:00 PM

Advertisement

May 1, Saturday

Laborie Bay Royals vs Micoud Eagles, 12:00 AM

Soufriere Sulphur City Stars vs Micoud Eagles, 10:00 PM

May 2, Sunday

Laborie Bay Royals vs Vieux Fort South Sunrisers, 12:00 AM

Micoud Eagles vs Vieux Fort South Sunrisers, 10:00 PM

May 3, Monday

Soufriere Sulphur City Stars vs Laborie Bay Royals, 12:00 AM

Gros Islet Cannon Blasters vs Choiseul Coal Pots, 10:00 PM

May 4, Tuesday

South Castries Lions vs TBC, 12:00 AM

Vieux Fort North Raiders vs Central Castries Mindoo Heritage, 10:00 PM

May 5, Wednesday

Babonneau Leatherbacks vs TBC, 12:00 AM

Mabouya Valley Constrictors vs TBC, 10:00 PM

May 6, Thursday

Mon Repos Stars vs Gros Islet Cannon Blasters, 12:00 AM

Choiseul Coal Pots vs Babonneau Leatherbacks, 10:00 PM

May 7, Friday

Mabouya Valley Constrictors vs Vieux Fort North Raiders, 12:00 AM

South Castries Lions vs Central Castries Mindoo Heritage, 10:00 PM

May 8, Saturday

Gros Islet Cannon Blasters vs TBC, 12:00 AM

South Castries Lions vs Vieux Fort North Raiders, 10:00 PM

May 9, Sunday

Central Castries Mindoo Heritage vs Mabouya Valley Constrictors, 12:00 AM

Gros Islet Cannon Blasters vs Babonneau Leather, 10:00 PM

May 10, Monday

Mon Repos Stars vs Choiseul Coal Pots, 12:00 AM

Mon Repos Stars vs TBC, 10:00 PM

May 11, Tuesday

Vieux Fort North Raiders vs TBC, 12:00 AM

TBC vs Choiseul Coal Pots, 10:00 PM

May 12, Wednesday

South Castries Lions vs Mabouya Valley Constrictors, 12:00 AM

Central Castries Mindoo Heritage vs TBC, 10:00 PM

May 13, Thursday

Mon Repos Stars vs Babonneau Leatherbacks, 12:00 AM

TBC vs TBC (1st Semi-Final), 10:00 PM

May 14, Friday

TBC vs TBC (2nd Semi-Final), 12:00 AM

TBC vs TBC (3rd Place Play-off), 10:00 PM

May 15, Saturday

TBC vs TBC (Final), 12:00 AM

Advertisement

St Lucia T10 Blast 2021: Live-streaming details

All matches of the St Lucia T10 Blast 2021 will be streamed on the Fancode app and website for fans in India.

St Lucia T10 Blast 2021: Squads

The following are the full squads of the 12 teams participating in St Lucia T10 Blast 2021.

South Castries Lions

Johnson Charles will lead the South Castries Lions at St Lucia T10 Blast 2021

Johnson Charles (c), Avalinus Callendar, Wendell Inglis, Nixon Edmund, Aaron Joseph, Daniel Jn Baptiste, Xavier Gabriel, Collinus Callendar, Kemrol Charles, Rumario Simmons, Wade Clovis, Shervon Leo, Noelle Leo (wk).

Mon Repos Stars

Christian Charlery (c), Kurnan Henry, Shawnil Edward, Kevin Augustin, Evanus Emmanuel, Sabinus Emmanuel (wk), Keon Gaston, Dichege Henry, Jamal Lesmond, Rohan Lesmond, Hazel Charlery, Sadrack Descartes, Craig Emmanuel

Central Castries Mindoo Heritage

Dwight Thomas, Ephron Charles, Dillan John, Jemmi Mauricette, Keygan Arnold, Kyle Adonis, Rahym Joseph, Sanjay Hayle, Alleyn Prospere, Jaden Elibox, Stephen Naitram (c & wk), McKenny Clarke, Tyler Sookwa, Gaspard Prospere (wk).

Gros Islet Cannon Blasters

Advertisement

Jard Goodman, Kimani Melius, Zidane Arthur, Dornan Edward, Kymani Sexius, Tyrel Chicot, Larry Edwards, Lee Solomon, Khan Elcock, Dalton Polius (c), Bolton Sayers, Jeandell Cyril, Ryan Goodman, Udell Preville, Rouce Paul, Vidal Crandon (wk), Vernillius Gabriel (wk).

Mabouya Valley Constrictors

Dale Smith, Orey Changoo, Leon Polius, Nean Deterville, Christian Ange, Shem Severin, Lennice Modeste, Maius Stanislaus, Murgaran Shoulette (c), Mitchel Louisy (wk), Rick Smith, Zachary Edmund, Chard Polius.

Choiseul Coal Pots

Nick Joseph, Bronte Bess (c), Clem St. Rose, Stephane Theophane, Junior Henry, Audy Alexander, Alvinaus Simon, Canice Richardson, Sky Lafeuillee, Valange St. Ange, Vince Smith, Tristan Norbal, Jason Simon.

Vieux Fort North Raiders

Al Prince (c), Junior Peter (wk), Ernell Sexius, Chris Pamphile, Joshaun Mann, Curtly Jonny, David Naitram, Ricky Hippolyte, Kurt Edward, Shawn Auguste, Tariq Gabriel, Shaw Straker, Johann Williams, Stanislus Saltibus, Chrislon Fanis

Babonneau Leatherbacks

Alex Joseph, Alvin Lafeuille, Tristan Pierre, Isiah Wilfred, Devon Eugene, Nyeem Rosemond, MC Vern Remy, Stuart Calderon, Caleb Thomas, Shervon Joseph (c), Zayee Antoine, Nehemiah Wilfred, Qwaine Henry (wk), Steven Abraham (wk).

Soufriere Sulphur City Stars

Ashley Hippolyte, Keither Prospere, Denver Didier, Xytus Emmanuel, Wayne Prospere, Kervell Prospere, Jervan Charles, Quint Mesmain, Shanii Mesmain (c), Bradley Tisson, Kevin Gassie, Dalius Monrose, Tenncay Hippolyte (wk), Julian Sylvester (wk).

Laborie Bay Royals

Awene Edward (c), Daran Pierre, Sanjay Pamphile, Jordan Emmanuel, Romain Ramroach, Calvin Stanislaus, Quincy St. Rose, Denlee Anthony (wk), Michael Francois, Shervin George, Nick Andrew, Tyran Theodore, Rick Moses

Micoud Eagles

Advertisement

Daren Sammy will lead Micoud Eagles at the St Lucia T10 Blast 2021

Daren Sammy (c), Darren Sammy Jr, Ryon Charles, Winnel Felix, Egbert Henery, Tarrique Edward, Zavier Bideau, Mervin Wells, Ted Mathurin, Earvin Frederick, Kern Xavier, Michael Charlery, Erwin Lubin, Kuston Jules, Travis Gifford, Karon Maximin, Lanse Sammy, Bernard Calix, Brendon Bicar, Garvin Serieux Sr, Murlan Sammy, Garvery Mitchell, Ryan Langillier, Shervin Charles, Shem Paul, Garvin Serieux Jr (wk).

Vieux Fort South Sunrisers

Dyondre Taylor, Eardley Dupres, Hervey Philip, Jevin Isidore, Jurmill Durgaillard, Kerlan Martial, Kurdney Constantine, Shelton St Rose, Kahlil St Hill, Delan Martial, Jermain Harding, Ray Joseph, Dishon Rampal (c), Jay Jn Baptiste, Samuel Montia, Rydell Baptiste, Richie Robert (wk), Kamanie Laure (wk).