St Lucia T10 Blast 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The Cricket West Indies (CWI) are set to host their sixth edition of the St Lucia T10 Blast 2025, starting on Tuesday, June 24, and concluding on July 9. A total of 30 matches will be played at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet.

The six teams and their captains are

Iyanola Heritage - Johnson Charles

Johnson Charles Whiptail Smashers - Kimani Melius

Kimani Melius Amazonian Warriors - Kester Charlemagne

Kester Charlemagne Bamboo Blasters - Stephen Naitram

Stephen Naitram Calabash Giants - Shadrack Descarte

Shadrack Descarte Piton Strikers - Tarrique Edward

The tournament will be played in a double-round robin format, with each team playing eight matches, facing three opponents twice, and the remaining two sides once.

In the last edition of the tournament, the Central Castries Mindoo Heritage defeated the Mon Repos Stars by 41 runs in the final. Stephen Naitram was the star performer, scoring 64 runs from 26 deliveries.

Trending

The Central Castries Mindoo Heritage are the most successful franchise in the tournament with two trophies, while the Mon Repos Stars, Choiseul Coal Pots, and South Castries Lions have one trophy each.

Johnson Charles and Kimani Melius will be the players to watch out for in the upcoming tournament. With the presence of international stars and promising new players, the St Lucia T10 Blast promises high-quality cricket and thrilling contests throughout the tournament.

On that note, let's look at the tournament’s schedule, squads, and match timings:

St Lucia T10 Blast 2025: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Tuesday, June 24

Match 1 - Iyanola Heritage vs Amazonian Warriors, 9:30 PM

Wednesday, June 25

Match 2 - Piton Strikers vs Whiptail Smashers, 12:00 AM

Match 3 - Calabash Giants vs Bamboo Blasters, 9:30 PM

Thursday, June 26

Match 4 - Iyanola Heritage vs Whiptail Smashers, 12:00 AM

Match 5 - Bamboo Blasters vs Amazonian Warriors, 9:30 PM

Friday, June 27

Match 6 - Piton Strikers vs Calabash Giants, 12:00 AM

Match 7 - Iyanola Heritage vs Bamboo Blasters, 9:30 PM

Saturday, June 28

Match 8 - Calabash Giants vs Whiptail Smashers, 12:00 AM

Match 9 - Piton Strikers vs Amazonian Warriors, 9:30 PM

Sunday, June 29

Match 10 - Iyanola Heritage vs Calabash Giants, 12:00 AM

Match 11 - Piton Strikers vs Bamboo Blasters, 9:30 PM

Monday, June 30

Match 12 - Whiptail Smashers vs Amazonian Warriors, 12:00 AM

Match 13 - Iyanola Heritage vs Piton Strikers, 9:30 PM

Tuesday, July 1

Match 14 - Bamboo Blasters vs Whiptail Smashers, 12:00 AM

Match 15 - Calabash Giants vs Amazonian Warriors, 9:30 PM

Wednesday, July 2

Match 16 - Iyanola Heritage vs Bamboo Blasters, 12:00 AM

Match 17 - Piton Strikers vs Calabash Giants, 9:30 PM

Thursday, July 3

Match 18 - Whiptail Smashers vs Amazonian Warriors, 12:00 AM

Match 19 - Iyanola Heritage vs Calabash Giants, 9:30 PM

Friday, July 4

Match 20 - Piton Strikers vs Amazonian Warriors, 12:00 AM

Match 21 - Whiptail Smashers vs Bamboo Blasters, 9:30 PM

Saturday, July 5

Match 22 - Iyanola Heritage vs Amazonian Warriors, 12:00 AM

Match 23 - Piton Strikers vs Bamboo Blasters, 9:30 PM

Sunday, July 6

Match 24 - TBC vs TBC, 12:00 AM

Match 25 - TBC vs TBC, 9:30 PM

Monday, July 7

Match 26 - TBC vs TBC, 12:00 AM

Match 27 - TBC vs TBC, 9:30 PM

Tuesday, July 8

Match 28 - TBC vs TBC, 12:00 AM

Match 29 - TBC vs TBC, 9:30 PM

Wednesday, July 9

Final - TBC vs TBC, 12:00 AM

St Lucia T10 Blast 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Fans in India will be able to access live streaming of the St Lucia T10 Blast 2025 via the Fancode app and website by purchasing the tour pass for Rs. 89 or a match pass for Rs. 25.

St Lucia T10 Blast 2025: Full Squads

Whiptail Smashers

Kimani Melius (C), Lee John, Tyrel Chicot, Jonathan Daniel, Darvin Forde, Tyler Sookwa, Jard Goodman, Shawnil Edward, Simeon Gerson, Ted Jonas, Ashton Alexander, Ryan Goodman, Leon Alexander

Amazonian Warriors

Kester Charlemagne (C), Tyler Venner, Isaiah Jones, Johnnel Eugene, Dane Edward, Sacchin Cepal, Jaden Elibox, Royce Paul, Zayee Antoine, Rohan Lesmond, Murlan Sammy, Alex Joseph, Rene Jones

Bamboo Blasters

Stephen Naitram (C), Larry Edward, Noelle Leo, Theo Edward, Khan Elcock, Kyle Adonis, Qwaine Henry, Kervin Gassie, Dillan John, Nyeem Rosemond, Keegan Arnold, Bronte Bess, Alvinaus Simon

Calabash Giants

Shadrack Descarte (C), Dornan Edward, Alexus Charles, Murgaran Shoulette, Stephen Abraham, Mervin Wells, Bjorn Fanis, Caleb Thomas, Wayne Prospere, Kurt Edward, Marklyn Sylvester, David Naitram, Cody Lesmond

Iyanola Heritage

Johnson Charles (C), Bolton Sayers, McKenny Clark, Zinakki Louis, Kensely Paul, Collinus Callendar, Xavier Gabriel, Jamaal James, Dominic Auguse, Jamal Lesmond, Dwight Thomas, Aaron Joseph, Jaylan Chandler

Piton Strikers

Tarrique Edward (C), Keon Gaston, Sabinus Emmanuel, Cody Fontinelle, Jermian Thomas, Xystus Emmanuel, Jason Simon, Vince Smith, Christian Charlery, Kuston Jules, Sanjay Pamphile, Sky Lafeuillee, Julian Sylvester

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sportz Connect Sportz Connect brings you updates from the sporting world. Made by sports fans for fellow sports fans. Know More

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️