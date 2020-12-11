STA v HEA Prediction: Who will win today's BBL Match?

Glenn Maxwell's Melbourne Stars and Chris Lynn's Brisbane Heat will face off in the second match of the Big Bash League (BBL 2020-21) at the Manuka Oval in Canberra today.

After a successful start to BBL 10, courtesy of the Hobart Hurricanes putting up a terrific show with the ball to pick up a 16-run win against the Sydney Sixers, fans can expect some catching practice in the stands today with big names set to take the field.

The Stars have named the duo of Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis in their squad for today's BBL clash, while the Heat can boast of Chris Lynn and Morne Morkel's presence in their side.

Andre Fletcher's exciting inclusion as a replacement for Jonny Bairstow is one to look out for, and the West Indian's game time in NZ will undoubtedly serve him good. As for the Heat, a lot will depend on Morkel's four overs, with the former South African pacer now a local player for his side.

Morkel will have the likes of Ben Laughlin, Mark Steketee for company in the bowling unit, and the pace trio will need to be at their best to make some early inroads into the Stars' batting unit.

BBL 2020-21 Match 2, Stars v Heat Match Prediction

Chris Lynn will be banked on for a bulk of the runs

The Stars will be happy with the squad depth they've got ahead of their BBL 2020-21 opener, with none of their main players away on national duty against India.

Apart from Maxwell and Stoinis, the Stars will have the luxury of fielding Adam Zampa and Nathan Coulter-Nile. The David Hussey-coached side are all set to hand lanky pacer Billy Stanlake a debut as well, with the pacer drafted into the side from the Adelaide Strikers.

The Heat, on the other side of the fence, have some key names missing from the squad. Mitchell Swepson, Mark Steketee are representing Australia A against India in the 3-day practice match, while Mujeeb Ur Rahman is still recovering after testing positive for the Coronavirus last week.

Lynn's side look further depleted with Tom Banton's withdrawal from the BBL 2020-21 season, which means that the bulk of the scoring will need to be done by the top order.

While Lynn and Max Bryant appear to be in good striking form, the likes of Dan Lawrence, Sam Heazlett among others will need to play with a lot more responsibility to avoid giving the Stars the upper hand.

If one was to compare the two squads on paper, the Stars start as overwhelming favourites owing to the firepower they've got in their ranks.

Prediction: Melbourne Stars to win.