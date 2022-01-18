STA vs HUR Prediction: Who will win today’s Big Bash League 2021-22 match?

The last match of the league stage of the Big Bash League 2021-22 sees the Melbourne Stars square off against Hobart Hurricanes at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on January 19.

Melbourne Stars have 22 points to their name and they have to win their final fixture and hope other results go their way to stand any chance of qualifying for the finals. They faced the Brisbane Heat in their last game and defeated them comprehensively.

After being asked to bowl first, the Stars bowlers did a fine job of restricting the Heat to 149 in their 20 overs. Adam Zampa and Glenn Maxwell starred with the ball, picking up two scalps apiece. Joe Clarke at the top of the order led the charge with the bat. He scored 62 runs in 36 balls and helped his side chase down the total in the 14th over with eight wickets in hand.

Meanwhile, the Hobart Hurricanes sealed a berth in the finals by defeating the Melbourne Renegades in their previous fixture. They have 27 points to their name and will be looking to keep performing in the same way with the playoffs approaching.

Batting first, the Hurricanes posted 182 on the board, losing five wickets. Matthew Wade top-scored with 48 and Tim David played a fantastic innings of 46 off just 20 balls.

The Renegades were on course while chasing but the Hurricanes picked up wickets and held their nerves as they defended the total successfully, winning the game by six runs. Thomas Rogers picked up three wickets and Sandeep Lamichhane finished with two.

Both sides are coming off a win in their previous encounters. They will be hoping to finish the league stages on a winning note.

Can the Stars (STA) beat the Hurricanes (HUR)?

The Melbourne Stars have found the right balance at the right time and will be high on confidence after their comprehensive win over the Heat. The Hurricanes have already sealed their berth in the playoffs by defeating the Renegades and will look to repeat their performance against the Stars on Wednesday.

The Stars are a batting heavy side and if they fire on Wednesday, it won’t be a surprise if they beat the Hurricanes in their upcoming clash. The Hurricanes have been performing consistently and will be eager to finish the league stage on a high.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Melbourne Stars to win this contest

Edited by Ritwik Kumar

LIVE POLL Q. Matthew Wade to score a fifty? Yes No 4 votes so far