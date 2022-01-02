STA vs REN prediction: Who will win today's Big Bash League 2021-22 match?

The Melbourne Stars will take on the Melbourne Renegades in the 33rd match of the Big Bash League 2021 at the Melbourne Cricket Stadium on Monday.

The Renegades, led by Nic Maddinson, are in all sorts of trouble in the ongoing edition of the BBL. Having lost six of their seven games, they are languishing at the bottom of the points table with a net run rate of -1.758. In their last game, they lost to the Hobart Hurricanes by 85 runs.

After being put in to field first, the Renegades’ bowlers faltered big time as the Hurricanes racked up a colossal score of 206-5. Ben McDermott notched up a 65-ball 127, scoring nine fours and as many sixes, as he broke the backbone of the Renegades’ bowling unit.

In response, Sam Harper scored 57 off 35 deliveries while opening the batting for the Renegades. However, he didn’t receive much support from the others. Jake Fraser-McGurk looked good during his quickfire 13-ball 21 before leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane dismissed him.

Meanwhile, the Stars, led by Glenn Maxwell, aren’t in the greatest of positions in the T20 tournament as well. Having won three of their seven games, the Stars are sixth in the points table. Their net run rate of -1.316 is also among the worst in the tournament.

They are coming off a 50-run loss against the Perth Scorchers on Sunday. After winning the toss, the Scorchers put up a huge score of 180-8 in their allotted twenty overs. Qais Ahmad was the pick of the Stars bowlers, picked up two wickets at an economy of 6.5.

Haris Rauf also bagged two scalps, but leaked runs at ten an over. Opening batter Joe Clarke scored a 32-ball 52 for the Stars, but couldn’t prevent his team falling to a defeat on the night. Clarke, along with Tom Rogers, put on 78 runs for the opening wicket off 51 deliveries. However, the Stars lost ten wickets for 52 runs to lose comprehensively.

Can the Renegades beat the Stars?

BBL - Stars vs Scorchers

The Stars are yet to find their feet in the tournament, but they'll start as the favourites in this game. Playing in front of their home crowd at the MCG should also add to their confidence. The Renegades will need to up their game to have any chance of coming up trumps.

Prediction: Melbourne Stars to win this T20 game on Monday.

