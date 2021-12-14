STA vs SIX prediction: Who will win today’s Big Bash League 2021-22 match?

The Melbourne Stars will take on the Sydney Sixers in the 13th match of the Big Bash League 2021. The iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) will host this exciting contest.

The Melbourne Stars were thumped by the Sydney Sixers in the opening game of the competition. Since then, they have recovered and beaten Sydney Thunder twice to ensure they get back on track.

In their last game against the Thunder, it was a complete performance from them. After electing to bowl first, the Stars did a fine job of restricting the Thunder to 151. Qais Ahmed and Brody Couch picked up two wickets apiece as the Stars picked up five wickets in total.

The Stars had a shaky start to the run chase, losing Joe Clarke and Nick Larkin early in the innings. The experienced pair of Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell joined hands and resurrected the innings.

But Tanveer Sangha of the Thunder picked up their wickets on successive balls in the 12th over. The Thunder were hit by a Russell storm as he remained unbeaten on 43 off just 22 balls to guide his side across the line in the 18th over.

The Sydney Sixers, on the other hand, got off to a brilliant start. They defeated the Stars in their opening encounter and carried the winning momentum forward by beating the Hobart Hurricanes in their next game.

The Hurricanes bounced back to hand the defending champions their first loss of the competition.

The Sixers bowlers were thumped all around the ground as the Hurricanes posted 213 on the board after electing to bat first. The Sixers only managed to pick up two wickets.

It was a daunting task ahead of the Sixers to chase this mammoth total. Josh Philippe, opening the batting, scored 72 but lacked support from the other end as they could only manage to score 151, losing four wickets.

They lost by 44 runs as the target was set at 196 in 18 overs due to rain.

The last time these two sides met, the Sixers walked past the Stars. The Stars have been in good form in their last two matches and will be looking to seek revenge for their loss against the Sixers.

It promises to be a cracker of a contest at the MCG.

Can the Stars (STA) beat the Sixers (SIX)?

The inclusion of Andre Russell and Qais Ahmed has helped the Stars get back to winning ways in the competition. The Sixers will be wary of the threat they possess and they need to be on their toes in their upcoming clash against the Stars.

The Stars have got some power hitters on their side and once they get going, it will be hard for the defending champions to stop them.

The Stars have the winning momentum behind them and it won’t be a surprise if they carry it forward by beating the Sixers in their next fixture. Expect the Melbourne Stars to win the contest.

