STA vs STR prediction: Who will win today's Big Bash League 2021-22 match?

The Melbourne Stars will take on the Adelaide Strikers in the 43rd match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2021 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Monday.

The Stars, led by Glenn Maxwell, have had a horrendous outing in the ongoing edition of the tournament.

They have lost five out of eight matches and are placed at the bottom of the points table. Their net run rate of -1.283 is also the worst among the participating teams.

In their previous game on January 3, they lost to the Melbourne Renegades by five wickets. After opting to bat first, the Stars faltered as their batters couldn’t put up much of a fight.

Maxwell and Co. managed to score 126 on the back of Hilton Cartwright’s 29-ball 41. Opening batter Travis Dean also made a handy 26-ball 32 with three fours.

The Stars’ bowlers tried their hearts out, but the Renegades chased the target down in 18 overs. Aaron Finch scored a 40-ball 50 to take his team home. Tom O’Connell was the pick of the Stars’ bowlers with two wickets.

The Strikers, led by Peter Siddle, have had their fair share of trouble in the tournament as well.

Having won only two out of nine matches, they are placed seventh in the table with a net run rate of -0.400. They will go into the game after a seven-wicket win over the Hobart Hurricanes.

After opting to field first, the Strikers bowled the Hurricanes out for 126 in 19.5 overs.

Skipper Siddle came to the party and picked up a five-wicket haul to break the back of the Hurricanes’ batting. Rashid Khan didn’t flatter to deceive either, having picked up two crucial wickets.

Thereafter, the Strikers chased the target down in 15.1 overs with 29 balls left. Opening batter Matthew Short scored an unbeaten 44-ball 72, laced with four fours and five sixes.

Lamichhane got two wickets for the Hurricanes, but his effort went in vain.

Can the Stars beat the Strikers?

BBL - Stars v Renegades

The Stars have looked completely out of sorts when it comes to their batting. Their bowlers haven’t been at their best either.

Strikers, on the other hand, are starting to find some momentum. Hence, they will go into the next match as the favorites, although not by a big margin.

Match Prediction – Adelaide Strikers to win the match.

