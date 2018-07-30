Star Indian players to have not scored a single Test century in England

England has been one of the most difficult countries to tour at, especially for Indian batsmen. One of the major reasons for this has been the massive difference in the playing conditions. While Indian tracks are slow and suitable for spinners, pitches in England aid swing bowling and are tailor-made for seamers.

Over the years, Indian players have found it difficult to cope with the swing in England. In the last decade, India has toured England twice and got a beating on both occasions. Indian batsmen's inability to bat in English conditions was considered to be a big reason behind these series defeats.

Both Dhoni and Kohli have failed to score a Test century in England

Some of the best names in Indian cricket have struggled in England. Players having an otherwise exceptional record haven't been able to score a single century in England. Some of these players have toured England more than twice. Here is the list of some well-known Indian players who have failed to register a ton playing in England.

#4 Gautam Gambhir

Gambhir made an unsuccessful comeback to the national side in the 2014 tour of England

Gautam Gambhir was a successful opening batsman for India in Test matches. He played 58 matches for the country and scored more than 4000 Test runs. The Delhi batsman also has 9 centuries to his name in Test cricket. But his record in England has been dismal. In the 2011 tour, Gambhir was the vice-captain of the side but couldn't do much for the team. While in 2014, he scored just 26 runs in 2 matches. In 5 Tests in England, Gambhir has scored a paltry 127 runs at a poor average of 12.7. He hasn't scored a fifty or a hundred in England.

