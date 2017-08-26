Star Sports is the official broadcaster of KPL

by Press Release News 26 Aug 2017, 16:52 IST

KPL 2017

Bengaluru, 24 August 2017: The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) has announced its partnership with Star Sports for the sixth edition of the Karbonn Smartphones Karnataka Premier League, powered by Cycle Pure Agarbathies.

The reputed sports broadcaster will telecast live all matches of the tournament, which will run from 1-23 September across three venues – Bengaluru, Mysuru and Hubbali.

With Star Sports on board, the tournament will have enhanced quality of production, especially with the addition of super slow-motion and ultra-motion cameras, along with commentary panel filled with international superstars, including Brett Lee, Michael Hussey, Daniel Vettori and Dean Jones. The other commentators are ex-India and Karnataka stars Venkatesh Prasad and Sunil Joshi, former India opener VB Chandrashekar and noted sports presenter Charu Sharma.

Star Sports is India’s leading broadcaster in sports, and has made it their mission to help in the evolving sports culture of the country. To that end, they are partnering with the KSCA to broadcast the upcoming season of the KPL, a tournament that has consistently helped talented youngsters from the state make their journeys to the highest level. These stories will be relayed to a vast audience across India via Star Sports in English.

Sanjog Gupta, Head Product, Star Sports, said, “Star Sports is excited to partner with the Karnataka State Cricket Association for KPL. This tournament, over the years, has served as a cradle of high quality T20 talent and has thrown up several cricketers who’ve gone on to succeed in India’s premier T20 competition and even represent the Indian Cricket team. This is in line with our strategy to build a sporting culture by taking India’s favourite game deeper, turning the spotlight on emerging talent and investing in serving quality Cricket to fans round the year.

“Star Sports, in partnership with KSCA, will look to re-invent the viewing experience for KPL by significantly enhancing the quality of production (addition of super slow-motion and ultra-motion cameras), commentary (panel of commentators to include international Cricket legends such as Brett Lee, Michael Hussey, Daniel Vettori and Dean Jones) and new-age technology. We will also take the tournament to more viewers than ever before by hosting the tournament broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports HD1 & Hotstar.”

Vinay Mruthyunjaya, a member of the KPL governing council and official spokesperson of the KSCA, said, “Star Sports has always set the standards for sports broadcasting in the country, and we at the KSCA are delighted to have them on board for the upcoming edition of the KPL. We believe their consistent endeavour towards excellence matches our own standards, and I’m sure this partnership will take this tournament to greater heights.”