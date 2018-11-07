Virat Kohli's stats in every ICC ODI tournament

Virat Kohli is undoubtedly the greatest batsman of this era. He has taken the art of batting to a whole new level and at the moment he is cricket's only superstar. He has stunned everyone with his on-field achievements. He makes batting look so easy, that many players have started to complain about it.

In the 50 overs format, Virat Kohli has set new benchmarks for future generation batsmen. His numbers speak volumes about his unimaginable consistency. In 208 innings that the 30-year-old Indian skipper has played, he has amassed 10232 runs at a breathtaking average of 59.84 and a brilliant strike rate of 92.88 which includes 38 glorious centuries and 48 match-defining half-centuries.

In ICC tournaments, Kohli has played 29 innings in which he has scored 1116 runs at an impressive average of 55.80 and a strike of 86.5 which includes 2 centuries and 6 half-centuries.

Let's look at his statistics in all the ICC ODI events that he has played.

#1 ICC Champions Trophy 2009

Matches:3

Innings:2

Runs: 95

Average: 95

Strike rate: 74.22

100s:0

50s: 1

Highest score:79*

The 2009 ICC Champions Trophy was a forgettable tournament for the Indian cricket team. They lost to Pakistan in the opening match despite Rahul Dravid and Gautam Gambhir's fighting half-centuries. Virat Kohli became an overnight success with his U-19 World Cup victory, both as a batsman and as a skipper, because of which the selection committee did not delay in giving a chance to a 20-year-old promising young Delhi lad in a big tournament like the Champions Trophy. But, in his first ever match of an ICC ODI event, Kohli only managed to score only 16 runs.

But, after that miserable performance against Pakistan, Virat Kohli became more determined to cement his place in the middle order. He played a good knock of 79 against the West Indies in the next game for which he received his first man of the match award.

India could only manage to play 2 matches since the match against Australia got abandoned due to unfavourable weather conditions due to which, they were out of the tournament. But, Virat Kohli soon became a youngster whom the team could trust upon.

