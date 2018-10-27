×
5 interesting stats from Bangladesh-Zimbabwe 3rd ODI

Saif Hasnat
ANALYST
Stats
113   //    27 Oct 2018, 09:00 IST

Bangladesh registered another clean sweep over Zimbabwe
Bangladesh registered another clean sweep over Zimbabwe

Bangladesh registered another clean sweep over Zimbabwe as the Tigers beat them in the 3rd and final one-day of the series by seven wickets in Chittagong. Zimbabwe never looked to dominate over Bangladesh in the recently concluded series. 

Imrul Kayes, Litond Das and Soumya Sarkar are the batsmen who hit centuries for Bangladesh in the contest, and Sean Williams did it for the tourists. 

There are more updates in the stats-book. We have tried to find out some of them in this article. 

The new record of chasing in Chittagong:

Bangladesh won the third and final one-day of the series passing 286 runs which is the record for the biggest successful chase in Chittagong. The previous one was by England when they beat Bangladesh back in 2016 chasing 277 runs. 

Soumya Sarkar and Imrul Kayes' 220-run stand:

Soumya Sarkar and Imrul Kayes, the two southpaw batsmen added 220 runs on the second wicket which is the record of the biggest second wicket partnership for Bangladesh. They surpassed 207 of Tamim Iqbal and Shakib Al Hasan who are unavailable in this series due to injuries. While Shakib is recovering from an injury on his finger, Tamim is recovering from a fractured wrist.

Only the third instance of two centuries in the same innings for Bangladesh:

Bangladesh lost Liton Das to the very first delivery of the innings. But, Bangladesh never was in a hole to chase 286 down with the help of centuries from Soumya and Imrul. The registered third instance when two of Bangladeshi batsmen hit a ton in the same one-day international.

The first instance of two centuries in the same match was made by Tamim Iqbal and Mushfiqur Rahim back in 2015 against Pakistan, and Shakib Al Hasan and Mahamudullah did for the second time for Bangladesh during the last champions trophy in England.

Imrul Kayes registred most runs in a three-match series for Bangladesh:

Imrul Kayes, the left-handed batsman, hit two centuries in a span of three matches. He scored two centuries in the first and last match of the series and smashed 90 in between them. And thus, he gathered 349 to his name which is the record of most runs in a three-match series for Bangladesh, and overall, Imrul stands right after Babar Azam as the Pakistani batsman smashed 360 runs against West Indies back in 2016.

Bangladesh completed 13 one-day wins in a row over Zimbabwe:

From 21 November 2014 to 26 October 2018, Bangladesh locked horns with Zimbabwe in 13 one-dayers in this period of time and won all of the matches. And, this is the record of Bangladesh's most heroic over a particular opponent.

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe 2018 Bangladesh Cricket Zimbabwe Cricket Imrul Kayes Soumya Sarkar
Saif Hasnat
ANALYST
Covering cricket in Bangladesh since 2013. Apart from being a Cricket Reporter, he writes lyrics and stories.
