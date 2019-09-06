Stats: All the numbers you need to know as Steve Smith registers third double-century of his Test career | Ashes 2019

Steve Smith - The man who is on a league of his own at present

He is a phenomenon. As Isa Guha pointed out when Steve Smith got to his double-hundred,

"He's a world-class player, batting in a world of his own."

Not many would disagree, as Smith has amassed a jaw-dropping 589 runs in just four innings so far this Ashes. Australia began the day on 170-3 and went on to finish on 497/8, with Tim Paine opting to declare. In reply, England lost the wicket of Joe Denly to Pat Cummins.

Smith, as evenly poised as ever, canceled out every game plan plotted against him. He was awarded a lifeline when Jack Leach's no-ball caught his outside edge, but besides, the former Australian skipper was spotless throughout the course of day 2.

His 211 was studded with 24 boundaries and a couple of maximums. Below, we bring you a host of staggering numbers recorded by the fidgety willow-wielder.

8 - By going past his half-century at Manchester, Steve Smith broke his own record for most consecutive 50+ scores in Ashes - eight.

3 - Smith now has three Ashes double-tons to his name, only Wally Hammond (4) and Don Bradman (8) have more.

30 - Smith will have to be dismissed for a duck 30 times in a row from here on for his Test average to come down to 50.28. Post his 211, the 30-year-old averages 64.64.

3 - Smith has now gone past the 500-run mark in three consecutive Ashes series. He is the only batsman to achieve the feat.

Smith is only behind Sir Don Bradman who has scored 500+ runs in 5 Ashes series.

Scoring 500+ runs in Ashes series most times



5 Don Bradman

3 Jack Hobbs/ Steve Smith



Smith is the first to do so in three consecutive series.#Ashes2019 — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) September 5, 2019

11 - Smith now has 11 centuries against England, as many as Sachin Tendulkar mustered against Australia in his 24-year Test career.

59.01 - After his 211 against England, Smith's first-class batting average is 59.01. (minimum 10,000 runs) He has 11,036 runs in 122 matches, courtesy 40 centuries and 45 half-centuries.

45 - Smith has taken just 45 innings to score 2500 runs against England. Only Gary Sobers, Viv Richards, Brian Lara and Don Bradman have done it same quicker.

121 - It's just taken 121 innings for Steve Smith to score his 26th hundred in Tests. Only Bradman (69) has taken fewer innings.

72.99 - The batting average of Steve Smith since August 2013, when he began to be recognised as an upper middle-order batsman. He has got all his Test hundreds in this period, and scored 6,058 runs in just 99 innings.