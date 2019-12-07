Stats: All the numbers you need to know as Virat Kohli pilots India to massive win over West Indies

Virat Kohli's unbeaten 94 took India over the finishing line without major concern

Rohit Sharma perished for a meagre score of eight but the breath around Rajiv Gandhi stadium turned positive in no time, greeting their skipper to a rapturous ovation, almost as if each seat in the house knew a mountain would seem like a molehill if Virat Kohli remained at the crease.

And so he did, marshalling the run chase with a flourish at the end. The Men in Blue scored at a frenetic pace and won an outing that was looking far more difficult in its opening exchanges, with six wickets and eight balls to spare.

Chasing a target of 208, KL Rahul (62 off 40 balls) and the Indian captain stitched a 100-run partnership, before Kohli took it all upon himself and powered his side home. Earlier, a fine-tuned 56 from Shimron Hetmyer and a couple of blistering cameos from Evin Lewis and Kieron Pollard had taken WI to a mammoth total of 207-4.

Not all went his way initially, however. Kohli looked fairly unsettled, often mumbling and kicking himself from the inside after not being able to meet the ball with the sweetest spot of the bat. Sheldon Cottrell had him tied up in wraps, but that's what champions performers do.

They are masters in switching between the layers within their distinguished style of play. Kohli is one of them when it comes to digging in, adjusting to the conditions and taking it all on his own when a herculean target seems miles away. And, it indeed, was a sheer masterclass.

Kesrick Williams, who clearly had strangled the talismanic batsman, added lava to a volcano that was about to erupt. From then on, it was carnage.

Kohli broke through the West Indies pace battery, lofting Jason Holder and Williams over long-off without much fuss. 69 runs were needed of the last six overs, but once Kohli found his range, it never looked like over 11 runs were required at one point of time.

On that note, let's look at the numbers, statistics and records that Virat Kohli broke en route to his 94*.

208 - The highest target chased by India in T20Is, with Kohli amassing his highest individual score in the same version of the game.

2 - Kohli has won just two of the eight T20 games he's played at Hyderabad as captain. He has won the Man of the Match award on both occasions.

86.76 - The average owned and fabricated by Kohli in T20 run chases. In the same period, he has scored an astonishing 16 half-centuries.

51.9 - Courtesy of his highest score in T20I, Kohli's average has now moved up to 51.9 in the shortest format of the international game. The only other batsman to possess an average of 50+ is Babar Azam.

16 - It took the 30-year-old just 16 balls to score the last 50 out of his 94 runs. He took 34 balls to accumulate his first 44.

120.90 - The average Kohli has in successful run chases in T20I cricket. Phenomenal.

112 - Kohli has now recorded a score of 75 or more for the 112th time in international cricket, as many times as Ricky Ponting did. Only Sachin Tendulkar (168) has more 75+ knocks to his credit.

23 - Kohli now has the most 50+ scores in T20I cricket, surpassing his compatriot Rohit Sharma (22)