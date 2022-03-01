Stats: Australia at the 2009 Women's ODI World Cup

The 2009 Women's World Cup could be considered Australia's worst campaign in the tournament. They finished in the fourth position in the tournament that year. Before the 2009 World Cup, Australia had always finished amongst the top 3 in the tournament.

In 2009, Australia along with New Zealand, West Indies and South Africa made up Group A for the league stage. They began their campaign with a loss to New Zealand by 13 runs. They followed it up with two comfortable victories over South Africa (by 79 runs) and West Indies (by 47 runs) and qualified for the Super Six stage.

The Aussies began the Super Six stage with a loss against India by 16 runs and won their next two matches against Pakistan (by 109 runs) and England (by 8 wickets). This performance placed Australia fourth on the table at the end of the Super Six stage and helped them qualify for the third-place playoff.

In the third-place playoffs, the Aussies once again met India. Just like in the Super Six stage, they ended up on the losing side. India, chasing 143 runs, had won the match by three wickets.

Here's a look at some of the team's key stats for the Australian team at the 2009 Women's World Cup.

Key stats of Australia Women at the 2009 Women's Cricket World Cup

258/4 against South Africa was the highest team total.

275 runs scored by Shelly Nitschke was the most number of runs scored by a player.

96* by Karen Rolton against South Africa was the highest individual score by a player.

2 half-centuries scored by Shelly Nitschke and Karen Rolton was the most number of half-centuries scored by a player.

13 wickets taken by Lisa Sthalekar was the most number of wickets taken by a player.

3/27 by Lisa Sthalekar against India was the best bowling performance by a player.

8 dismissals by Jodie Fields was the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper.

2 dismissals by Jodie Fields against South Africa and against India was the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in an innings.

6 catches by Jess Cameron was the most number of catches taken by a player.

3 catches by Jess Cameron against England and by Alex Blackwell against South Africa was the most number of catches taken by a player in a match.

