Stats: Australia at the 2013 Women's ODI World Cup

Australia won their sixth World Cup title at the 2013 edition of the tournament. They were placed alongside New Zealand, South Africa and Pakistan in Group B in the league stages.

Australia won all three matches in the Group stage defeating Pakistan by 91 runs, South Africa by three wickets and New Zealand by seven wickets to top Group B and qualify for the Super Six stage.

Australia's victory against England by runs and Sri Lanka by nine wickets helped them qualify for the final.

In the final, the Aussies defeated West Indies by 114 runs to lift the trophy. West Indies had been the only team that had defeated Australia in the tournament. Their win came in the Super Six stage.

Here's a look at some of the team's key stats for the Australian team at the 2013 Women's World Cup.

Key stats of Australia Women at the 2013 Women's Cricket World Cup

259/7 against West Indies was the highest team total.

against West Indies was the highest team total. 273 runs scored by Rachel Haynes was the most number of runs scored by a player.

scored by Rachel Haynes was the most number of runs scored by a player. 112 by Meg Lanning against New Zealand was the highest individual score by a player. This was the only century scored by an Australian player in the tournament.

by Meg Lanning against New Zealand was the highest individual score by a player. This was the only century scored by an Australian player in the tournament. 3 half-centuries scored by Rachel Haynes was the most number of half-centuries scored by a player.

half-centuries scored by Rachel Haynes was the most number of half-centuries scored by a player. 15 wickets taken by Megan Schutt was the most number of wickets taken by a player.

wickets taken by Megan Schutt was the most number of wickets taken by a player. 3/9 by Erin Osborne against Sri Lanka was the best bowling performance by a player.

by Erin Osborne against Sri Lanka was the best bowling performance by a player. 10 dismissals by Jodie Fields was the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper.

dismissals by Jodie Fields was the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper. 2 dismissals by Jodie Fields on multiple occasions was the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in an innings.

dismissals by Jodie Fields on multiple occasions was the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in an innings. 6 catches by Megan Schutt and Lisa Sthalekar each was the most number of catches taken by a player.

catches by Megan Schutt and Lisa Sthalekar each was the most number of catches taken by a player. 2 catches by Megan Schutt against Sri Lanka and against West Indies and by Lisa Sthalekar against Sri Lanka was the most number of catches taken by a player in a match.

