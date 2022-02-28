Stats: Australia at the 2017 Women's ODI World Cup

The 2017 Women's World Cup was the first time that Australia ever lost in the semi-finals of the tournament. The Aussies had a strong showing in the league stage with six victories from seven matches.

These victories came against West Indies (by 8 wickets), Sri Lanka (by 8 wickets), New Zealand (by 5 wickets), Pakistan (by 159 runs), India (by 8 wickets) and South Africa (by 59 runs). Their sole loss in the league stage came against England.

At the end of the league stage, Australia ended in the second position in the table with 12 points (England also had 12 points but placed first due to a better NRR) and qualified for the semi-finals.

In the semi-finals, the Aussies were defeated by India by 36 runs. Chasing a target of 282 runs, Australia could only manage 245.

Here's a look at some of the team's key stats for the Australian team at the 2017 Women's World Cup.

Key stats of Australia Women at the 2017 Women's Cricket World Cup

290/8 against Pakistan was the highest team total.

404 runs scored by Ellyse Perry was the most number of runs scored by a player.

152* by Meg Lanning against Sri Lanka was the highest individual score by a player.

2 centuries were scored by the Australian players. These were scored by Meg Lanning and Nicole Bolton.

5 half-centuries scored by Ellyse Perry was the most number of half-centuries scored by a player.

12 wickets taken by Kristen Beams was the most number of wickets taken by a player.

3/23 by Kristen Beams against Pakistan was the best bowling performance by a player.

8 dismissals by Alyssa Healy was the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper.

3 dismissals by Alyssa Healy against New Zealand was the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in an innings.

5 catches by Elyse Villani was the most number of catches taken by a player.

2 catches by was the most number of catches taken by a player in a match. This was taken by multiple players.

