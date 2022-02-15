Stats: Australia at the Women's Cricket World Cup (ODI)

When it comes to influence, no one has dominated the Women's World Cup like Australia.

Their women's team has won six of the 11 World Cup's played till date.

They won the trophy in 1978, 1982,1988, 1997, 2005 and 2013. Till date they remain the only team to defend their title successfully and are also the only team to win three consecutive World Cups.

They have played 84 matches in the World Cup and have an enviable record of 70 wins, 11 losses, 1 tie and 2 no results.

Some of the key stats of the Australia's dominance at the women's world cup are mentioned below:

Key stats of Australia's women's team at ODI World Cups

412/3 against Denmark at the 1997 World Cup is their highest team total.

against Denmark at the 1997 World Cup is their highest team total. 77 all out against New Zealand it the 1993 World Cup istheir lowest team total.

against New Zealand it the 1993 World Cup istheir lowest team total. 1151 runs scored by Belinda Clark is the most number of runs scored by a player.

scored by Belinda Clark is the most number of runs scored by a player. 229* by Belinda Clark against Australia against Denmark is the highest individual score by a player.

by Belinda Clark against Australia against Denmark is the highest individual score by a player. 12 centuries has been scored by the Aussies at the World Cup.

centuries has been scored by the Aussies at the World Cup. 3 centuries scored by Karen Rolton is the most number of centuries scored by a player.

centuries scored by Karen Rolton is the most number of centuries scored by a player. 69 half-centuries has been scored by the Aussies at the World Cup.

half-centuries has been scored by the Aussies at the World Cup. 6 half-centuries scored by Karen Rolton, Belinda Clark and Lisa Keightley each is the most number of half-centuries scored by a player.

half-centuries scored by Karen Rolton, Belinda Clark and Lisa Keightley each is the most number of half-centuries scored by a player. 448 runs scored by Lindsey Reeler at the 1988 World Cup is the most number of runs scored by a player in a single edition of the tournament.

runs scored by Lindsey Reeler at the 1988 World Cup is the most number of runs scored by a player in a single edition of the tournament. 39 wickets taken by Lyn Fullston is the most number of wickets taken by a player.

wickets taken by Lyn Fullston is the most number of wickets taken by a player. 5/14 by Tina Macpherson against England at the 1973 World Cup is the best bowling performance by a player.

by Tina Macpherson against England at the 1973 World Cup is the best bowling performance by a player. 3 five-wicket hauls has been taken by the Aussies at the World Cup.

five-wicket hauls has been taken by the Aussies at the World Cup. 2 five-wicket hauls by Lyn Fullston is the most number of five-wicket haul taken by a player.

five-wicket hauls by Lyn Fullston is the most number of five-wicket haul taken by a player. 23 wickets taken by Lyn Fullston at the 1982 World Cup is the most number of wickets taken by a player in a single edition of the tournament.

wickets taken by Lyn Fullston at the 1982 World Cup is the most number of wickets taken by a player in a single edition of the tournament. 25 dismissals by Julia Price is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper.

dismissals by Julia Price is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper. 4 dismissals by Terri Russell against New Zealand in 1982 and by Julia Price against England in 2005 is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in an innings.

dismissals by Terri Russell against New Zealand in 1982 and by Julia Price against England in 2005 is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in an innings. 19 dismissals by Terri Russell at the 1982 World Cup is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in a single edition of the tournament.

dismissals by Terri Russell at the 1982 World Cup is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in a single edition of the tournament. 12 catches by Denise Annetts and Belinda Clark each is the most number of catches taken by a player.

catches by Denise Annetts and Belinda Clark each is the most number of catches taken by a player. 9 catches by Denise Annetts in the 1982 World Cup is the most number of catches taken by a player in a single edition of the tournament.

Edited by Diptanil Roy