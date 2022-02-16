×
Stats: Australian Women's Cricket Team (ODI)

Australia are a six times World Cup Champion
Modified Feb 16, 2022 11:13 AM IST
Feature

No one has dominated women's ODI cricket like Australia. They have won the World Cup on six occasions - the highest number by any team.

The Australian women have reached the World Cup finals a record seven times. Such is their dominance in the World Cup that they have never finished below third barring one occasion in 2009.

They are also two-time winners of the ICC Women's Championship.

The Australian team has played a total of 341 ODIs till date and have a record of 269 wins, 64 losses, 2 ties and 6 no results.

Let's look at some of the team's key stats.

Key stats of Australian women's team in ODIs

  • 412/3 against Denmark in 1997 is their highest team total.
  • 77 all out against New Zealand in 1993 and against India in 2004 is their lowest team total.
  • 4844 runs scored by Belinda Clark is the most number of runs scored by a player.
  • 229* by Belinda Clark against Denmark in 1997 is the highest individual score by a player.
  • 59 centuries have been scored by the Aussie women.
  • 14 centuries by Meg Lanning is the most number of centuries scored by an Australian player.
  • 33 half-centuries scored by Karen Rolton is the most number of half-centuries scored by a player.
  • 1232 runs scored by Meg Lanning at the ICC Women's Championship, 2014-2016/17 is the most number of runs scored by a player in a series.
  • 180 wickets taken by Cathryn Fitzpatrick is the most number of wickets taken by a player.
  • 7/22 by Ellyse Perry against England in 2019 is the best bowling performance by a player.
  • 20 five-wicket hauls have been taken by the Aussie players.
  • 4 five-wicket hauls taken by Cathryn Fitzpatrick is the most number of five-wicket hauls taken by a player.
  • 31 wickets taken by Jess Jonassen at the ICC Women's Championship, 2014-2016/17 is the most number of wickets taken by a player in a series.
  • 99 dismissals by Julia Price is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper.
  • 20 dismissals by Alyssa Healy at the ICC Women's Championship, 2017/18-2021 is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in a series.
  • 55 catches by Alex Blackwell is the most number of catches taken by a player.
  • 13 catches by Alex Blackwell at the ICC Women's Championship, 2014-2016/17 is the most number of catches taken by a player in a series.

