Stats: Australian Women's Cricket Team (ODI)

No one has dominated women's ODI cricket like Australia. They have won the World Cup on six occasions - the highest number by any team.
The Australian women have reached the World Cup finals a record seven times. Such is their dominance in the World Cup that they have never finished below third barring one occasion in 2009.
They are also two-time winners of the ICC Women's Championship.
The Australian team has played a total of 341 ODIs till date and have a record of 269 wins, 64 losses, 2 ties and 6 no results.
Let's look at some of the team's key stats.
Key stats of Australian women's team in ODIs
- 412/3 against Denmark in 1997 is their highest team total.
- 77 all out against New Zealand in 1993 and against India in 2004 is their lowest team total.
- 4844 runs scored by Belinda Clark is the most number of runs scored by a player.
- 229* by Belinda Clark against Denmark in 1997 is the highest individual score by a player.
- 59 centuries have been scored by the Aussie women.
- 14 centuries by Meg Lanning is the most number of centuries scored by an Australian player.
- 33 half-centuries scored by Karen Rolton is the most number of half-centuries scored by a player.
- 1232 runs scored by Meg Lanning at the ICC Women's Championship, 2014-2016/17 is the most number of runs scored by a player in a series.
- 180 wickets taken by Cathryn Fitzpatrick is the most number of wickets taken by a player.
- 7/22 by Ellyse Perry against England in 2019 is the best bowling performance by a player.
- 20 five-wicket hauls have been taken by the Aussie players.
- 4 five-wicket hauls taken by Cathryn Fitzpatrick is the most number of five-wicket hauls taken by a player.
- 31 wickets taken by Jess Jonassen at the ICC Women's Championship, 2014-2016/17 is the most number of wickets taken by a player in a series.
- 99 dismissals by Julia Price is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper.
- 20 dismissals by Alyssa Healy at the ICC Women's Championship, 2017/18-2021 is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in a series.
- 55 catches by Alex Blackwell is the most number of catches taken by a player.
- 13 catches by Alex Blackwell at the ICC Women's Championship, 2014-2016/17 is the most number of catches taken by a player in a series.