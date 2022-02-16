Stats: Australian Women's Cricket Team (ODI)

No one has dominated women's ODI cricket like Australia. They have won the World Cup on six occasions - the highest number by any team.

The Australian women have reached the World Cup finals a record seven times. Such is their dominance in the World Cup that they have never finished below third barring one occasion in 2009.

They are also two-time winners of the ICC Women's Championship.

The Australian team has played a total of 341 ODIs till date and have a record of 269 wins, 64 losses, 2 ties and 6 no results.

Let's look at some of the team's key stats.

Key stats of Australian women's team in ODIs

412/3 against Denmark in 1997 is their highest team total.

77 all out against New Zealand in 1993 and against India in 2004 is their lowest team total.

4844 runs scored by Belinda Clark is the most number of runs scored by a player.

229* by Belinda Clark against Denmark in 1997 is the highest individual score by a player.

59 centuries have been scored by the Aussie women.

14 centuries by Meg Lanning is the most number of centuries scored by an Australian player.

33 half-centuries scored by Karen Rolton is the most number of half-centuries scored by a player.

1232 runs scored by Meg Lanning at the ICC Women's Championship, 2014-2016/17 is the most number of runs scored by a player in a series.

180 wickets taken by Cathryn Fitzpatrick is the most number of wickets taken by a player.

7/22 by Ellyse Perry against England in 2019 is the best bowling performance by a player.

20 five-wicket hauls have been taken by the Aussie players.

4 five-wicket hauls taken by Cathryn Fitzpatrick is the most number of five-wicket hauls taken by a player.

31 wickets taken by Jess Jonassen at the ICC Women's Championship, 2014-2016/17 is the most number of wickets taken by a player in a series.

99 dismissals by Julia Price is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper.

20 dismissals by Alyssa Healy at the ICC Women's Championship, 2017/18-2021 is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in a series.

55 catches by Alex Blackwell is the most number of catches taken by a player.

catches by Alex Blackwell is the most number of catches taken by a player. 13 catches by Alex Blackwell at the ICC Women's Championship, 2014-2016/17 is the most number of catches taken by a player in a series.

Edited by Diptanil Roy