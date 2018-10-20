×
Stats: Babar Azam is fourth to register 0 and 99 in the same Test match

Phaneendra Varma
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Stats
83   //    20 Oct 2018, 08:13 IST

Pakistan v Australia: 2nd Test - Day Four
Pakistan v Australia: 2nd Test - Day Four

Pakistan made a brilliant comeback in the second Test match at Abu Dhabi to beat Australia by a big margin to win the Test match as well as the two-match Test series by a margin of 1-0. Australia showed a lot of patience with the bat in the first Test match but it was a collective failure by them in the second Test match in Abu Dhabi.

Apart from Aaron Finch and Usman Khawaja, there were no batting positives for Australia from the Test series. Here are some of the statistical highlights from the second Test match between Australia and Pakistan played in Abu Dhabi.

318 – Number of Test wickets for Nathan Lyon after the completion of Abu Dhabi Test match. He is now the fourth highest wicket-taker for Australia in this format of the game. Shane Warne (708 wickets), Glenn McGrath (563) and Dennis Lillee (355) are the Australian bowlers ahead of Lyon.

7 – Number of instances in which players batting at No.4, No. 5 and No.6 registered ducks in a single Test innings. Pakistan’s Haris Sohail (No.4), Asad Shafiq (No.5) and Babar Azam (No.6) were dismissed for ducks in the first innings of this Test match. This is the second time Pakistan made this record; the previous instance was against New Zealand at Napier in 2009.

17 – This is the 17th time three scores of 90s were registered in the same Test match. Fakhar Zaman (94 runs), Sarfraz Ahmed (94) and Babar Azam (99) all registered 90s in the Abu Dhabi Test.

Previous such instance was during England vs Pakistan at The Oval in 2006 in which Mohammad Hafeez (95), Imran Farhat (91) and Kevin Pietersen (96) all were dismissed in 90s.

7 – Number of wickets picked up by the Aussie part-time bowler Marnus Labuschagne in the two-match series against Pakistan. This is more than what each of the three Australia’s main bowlers picked up – Mitchell Starc (4 wickets), Jon Holland (4) and Peter Siddle (3).

373 – The margin (by runs) by which Australia lost to Pakistan in the Abu Dhabi Test match. This is the biggest margin by which Australia lost a Test match to Pakistan. Their previous worst defeat was by 356 runs at the same venue (Abu Dhabi) in the year 2014.

0 & 99 – Scores of Babar Azam in the second Test match against Australia. He became the fourth player in Test match history to register scores of a duck and a 99 in the same Test match (dismissed in both the innings).

Pankaj Roy of India (vs Aus in 1959), Mushtaq Mohammad of Pakistan (vs Eng in 1973) and Misbah ul Haq of Pakistan (vs WI in 2017) are the three other players to have achieved this feat before Babar Azam.

Phaneendra Varma
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Phaneendra Varma is a cricket enthusiast and is following the game since 2003 Cricket World Cup. Reach him on twitter at @impvk18
