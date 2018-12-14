×
Stats: Bangladesh vs West Indies ODI Series

Nishant Kumar
ANALYST
Stats
74   //    14 Dec 2018, 20:04 IST

Enter caption

After decimating the visiting side in the Tests, the Bangladeshi team clinched the ODI series too - by the margin of 2-1. Bangladesh were on the course from the onset as they easily won the first match of the series.

In the first match, Mashrafe Mortaza and Mustafizur Rahman took 3 wickets each and restricted opponent to 195/9 in 50 overs. Mushfiqur Rahim led the chase and Bangladesh were past the target with 5 wickets remaining.

In the second match, West Indies made a tremendous comeback and levelled the score 1-1. Shai Hope was the hero for the visitors whose unbeaten 146 ensured the victory for them.

Shai Hope was, once again, brilliant in the third match but got very little support from the other end. His 108* helped West Indies put 198 on the board. The target of 199 was never meant to pose a threat to hosts and the Tamim-Sarkar 131-run partnership for the second wicket sealed the deal and ensured the momentum never went out of their grasp. In this way, Bangladesh registered another series victory at home.

Shai Hope was Player of the Series for his two brilliant centuries.
Shai Hope was Player of the Series for his two brilliant centuries.

Here, in this article, we look at some interesting stats from the series.

1302 - Total runs scored in the series

97 - Number of fours hit in the series, with Shai Hope hitting the most (24)

21 - Number of sixes hit in the series. Soumya Sarkar topped the list with 6 sixes

2 - Number of centuries scored in the series (both by Shai Hope)

6 - Number of half-centuries scored in the series (Tamim Iqbal - 2, Mushfiqur Rahim - 2, Shakib Al Hasan - 1, Soumya Sarkar - 1)

146* - Number of runs scored by Shai Hope in the 2nd ODI, the highest individual score in the series

297 - Number of runs scored by Shai Hope in the series, the most by any player

297.0 - Batting average of Shai Hope in the series, the most by any player

107.95 - Batting strike rate of Shakib Al Hasan in the series, the best by any batsman in the series

256/6 - West Indies's score in the second ODI, the highest team total in the series

131 - Number of runs added by Tamim Iqbal and Soumya Sarkar for the second wicket in the third ODI, the highest partnership for any wicket in the series

38 - Number of wickets that fell in the series

6 - Mashrafe Mortaza and Mehidy Hasan both took 6 wickets in the series, joint highest wicket-takers in the series

4/29 - Bowling figures of Mehidy Hasan in the third ODI, the best by any bowler in the series

16.33 - Bowling average of Mehidy Hasan in the series, the least by any bowler in the series

3.37 - Bowling economy of Mehidy Hasan in the series, the least by any bowler in the series

22.5 - Bowling strike rate of Oshane Thomas in the series, the best by any bowler in the series

Individual Records

4/29 - Mehidy Hasan's career-best bowling performance in ODIs (during third ODI)

146* - Shai Hope's highest score in ODIs (during second ODI)

Shai Hope scored two centuries in the series, his hundred No. 3 and 4.


Bangladesh v West Indies 2018 West Indies Cricket Bangladesh Cricket Shakib Al Hasan Shai Hope
Nishant Kumar
ANALYST
Cricket enthusiast and keen observer.
