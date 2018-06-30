Stats: Bowlers who ducked-out batsmen most in International Cricket

Dibyadarshan Pati

The centuries-old game of Cricket has witnessed countless legends playing their parts. The sport that began with only the longest format, has evolved to shorter ones called the One Day and Twenty20 Internationals. Beginning with Sir Donald Bradman's incredible average of 99.94 to Muttiah Muralitharan's startling 1347 wickets, we have witnessed uncountable records. Some of those milestones are impossible to achieve at least in the 21st century. But the journey of cricket will go on.

Till date, you have come across many statistics like most wicket takers, most run scorers, most centuries for individuals mentioning the achievements by many. But there is a superb record of ducks that simply goes unnoticed. Many have previously mentioned the number of times batsmen have got out for a duck, combination of batsmen & bowlers producing ducks. But here is something completely different. In this list, we will be looking through the bowlers with most duck scalps! Remember that the highest wicket-taker is not necessary the best duck-hunter.

All statistics mentioned in here have been scrutinized and cross-checked for accuracy. So stay assured that the provided data is totally identical to what the players in question have actually achieved. Find out if your cricketing star makes it to the elite list.

10. Dale Steyn - 114 ducks

Dale Steyn in action!

The lethality of Dale Steyn is unknown to none. He stormed into the international scene in his own epic way. If that wasn't enough, the 2005-06 home season made him even stronger. With a sublime run up and ability to swing the ball in both ways, he delivers dead accurate fierce deliveries. He is next to unplayable with the conditions in his favor. His wicket-taking celebration is a joy to watch. He also holds the proud record of fastest South African to 100 test wickets. Without a question, he has been a great ambassador of South African Cricket.

The fast bowler with 419 test, 158 ODI, and 58 T20I scalps, is 10th on the list of duck-hunters.

Dale Steyn accounts for a total of 114 duck outs across all three formats of the game as follows:

Tests: 79

ODIs: 26

T20Is: 09